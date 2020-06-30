App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mondelez India forays into cakes segment with Cadbury Chocobakes

This is the company's second launch under the Chocobakery sub-category, in less than a year, after the launch of Cadbury Chocobakes Choco-filled Cookies, said Mondelez India in a statement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mondelez India, the company which owns popular brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Bournvita, and Oreo, on June 30 announced its foray into cakes category with Cadbury Chocobakes Choc Layered Cakes as part of its product portfolio expansion plan.

"We are expanding our portfolio into related categories by driving the taste of chocolate as a snack – beyond the bar. Today with our strong Cadbury legacy and an established play in biscuits and cookies, we are well placed to expand into the bakery and cakes segment with layered cakes," said Mondelez International President - India Deepak Iyer.

"This is the company's second launch under the Chocobakery sub-category, in less than a year, after the launch of Cadbury Chocobakes Choco-filled Cookies," said Mondelez India in a statement.

Cadbury Chocobakes Choc Layered Cakes will be available from next month.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:00 pm

