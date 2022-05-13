MNC investment dollars flow to states that offer best soft infrastructure

Representative image

The gap between various Indian states in terms of their ability to attract capital in high-end sectors, whether from domestic companies or from multinationals, has been growing rapidly, with the real threat of many of them being simply left behind in the development race. Last month, Israeli firm ISMC Analog Fab Pvt. Ltd. signed an MoU with the Government of Karnataka for the country’s first semiconductor plant to be established in Mysuru with an investment of $3 billion. The project...