App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

M&M tractor sales down 83% to 4,772 units in April

Domestic tractor sales were down 83 per cent at 4,716 units last month as against 27,495 units in April 2019, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported 83 percent decline in total tractor sales at 4,772 units in April with lockdown impacting sales. The company had sold a total of 28,552 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

Domestic tractor sales were down 83 per cent at 4,716 units last month as against 27,495 units in April 2019, it added.

Exports were at 56 units last month as compared to 1,057 units in the year-ago period, a decline of 95 per cent, the company said.

Close

Commenting on the sales performance, M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector Hemant Sikka said,"The extension of the national lockdown impacted the business, with dealers partially open for just a few days."

related news

On the outlook, he said,"Going forward, several positive factors including a good Rabi output, opening of procurement centres by the government, indication of good crop prices, reservoir levels etc., augur well for tractor demand."

Sikka, however, said,"The rate of improvement will depend on how quickly the on-ground sales operations, including the start of NBFCs are normalised, following the relaxation of the lockdown."

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 02:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Mahindra & Mahindra #tractor

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Snags in digital channels due to surge in enquiries by anxious daily wagers: Report

Snags in digital channels due to surge in enquiries by anxious daily wagers: Report

Robots on hand to greet Japanese coronavirus patients in hotels

Robots on hand to greet Japanese coronavirus patients in hotels

Mahindra & Mahindra reports zero sales in domestic market in April

Mahindra & Mahindra reports zero sales in domestic market in April

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.