Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 02:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Microsoft, SRL come together to expand AI network to pathology

With this addition, Microsoft's AI Network for Healthcare has now expanded to include pathology along with eyecare and cardiology, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft India and SRL Diagnostics Tuesday said they have joined hands to expand the artificial intelligence (AI) network for healthcare to pathology.

The collaboration will help improve the quality of digital pathology for population screening by bringing together Microsoft's Azure and AI innovations along with SRL's expertise in the study of cells and tissues, a joint statement by the companies said.

With this addition, Microsoft's AI Network for Healthcare has now expanded to include pathology along with eyecare and cardiology, it added.

"Microsoft is committed to empowering both the healthcare industry and patients by using AI to democratise healthcare for all," Microsoft India (R&D) MD Anil Bhansali said.

The partnership will assist pathologists by equipping them with technology that will augment their capability, he added.

The AI platform that Microsoft will build in collaboration with SRL is expected to create a software environment infused with millions of data points and knowledge gained from SRL's expert laboratory professionals, said SRL Diagnostics CEO Arindam Haldar.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 02:22 pm

