Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

MG Motor India unveils premium SUV Gloster, MPV G10

The G10, which is expected to give a direct competition to Kia Motors MPV Carnival, is sold globally in markets such as Australia, New Zealand, Middle-East, South American and ASEAN countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

MG Motor India on Friday unveiled its premium SUV Gloster and MPV G10 in the luxury segment at the Auto Expo here. These new models are scheduled to be launched in the domestic market later this year, the company said.

"The launch of Gloster and G10 will mark our entry in the luxury Sport utility vehicle (SUV) and Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) segments respectively. We are confident that, with its best-in-class features, specifications and performance, the Gloster will be a benchmark for luxury SUVs in India with its launch later this year and G10 will also follow soon," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajiv Chhaba said.

The G10, which is expected to give a direct competition to Kia Motors MPV Carnival, is sold globally in markets such as Australia, New Zealand, Middle-East, South American and ASEAN countries.

Close

It comes with features such as various seating configurations, touch-free smart sensing rear door and smart automatic sliding doors, among others.

At Auto Expo 2020, MG Motor has showcased as many as 14 advanced vehicles across hatchback, sedans, and utility vehicle segments.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:53 am

tags #Business #Companies #MG Motor #MPV G10 #SUV Gloster

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.