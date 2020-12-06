Explained | Salesforce Acquires Slack For $27.7 Billion, Is It Worth The Buy?

In one of the biggest tech mergers, cloud computing giant Salesforce has acquired workplace chat app Slack for $27.7 billion. Watch this video to know was it worth the buy?

Moneycontrol News Dec 6, 2020 / 07:31 PM IST

In one of the biggest tech mergers, cloud computing giant Salesforce has acquired workplace chat app Slack for $27.7 billion. What led to Salesforce striking the deal? With tough competition such as Microsoft Teams, what could be the future course for Slack? Did a work from home scenario across the world give Slack the leverage? Watch this video to know more.