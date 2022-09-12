MeitY Startup Hub, Meta collaborate to support XR technology startups

Representative image

The MeitY Startup Hub, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, on September 12 announced a partnership with Facebook-parent Meta to support XR technology startups.

"MeitY Startup Hub in collaboration with Meta will launch a program to support and accelerate XR technology startups across India," an official release said.

The programme will be launched on September 13, 2022, in the presence of minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar, it added.

Extended reality, or XR, is an emerging realm of technology that combines real and virtual environments. The term is also used to refer to human-machine interactions generated through wearables and computer technology.

The collaboration with Meta is "part of the government’s efforts for skilling in emerging and future technologies", MeitY said.

Launched in May 2019, the MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) aims to serve as an integrating platform for startups and incubators. According to the government, it has supported more than 3,000 startups, with a vision to ramp it up to more than 10,000 in the next three to five years.