Medical Devices Park, Apparel Park and Toy Park ready for launch: YEIDA CEO

Several industrial projects are being developed along the Yamuna Expressway to generate employment. Three parks—Medical Device Park, Apparel Park and Toy Park—ready for launch, said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Authority and Noida International Airport Ltd.

“As many as 37 companies would be handed over possession in the Medical Device Park by the end of this month. We have floated the second phase of the Medical Device Park in Sector 28 and 58 applications have been received,” he said. The first phase is expected to be completed this year.

Several large companies have evinced interest including Siemens and OMRON.

“We have to complete this by December 2023, which means that the allotment, possession and construction will be in place for Medical Device Park by then,” Singh added.

Watch | NOIDA International Airport Exclusive: YEIDA Chairman on building Jewar

Around Rs 750 crore has been spent on the external development work of the park, which is spread across 350 acres.

Future-proof master planning; Noida International Airport to become a major cargo hub; traffic from IGI to shift to Jewar.

Singh said that the Master Plan for the upcoming airport has been carried out in a manner that “low-rise activities and different types of industrial clusters come up around airport”.

Warehousing and logistics services are other important facilities that have been planned. Singh said that the airport is being planned as a major cargo hub.

“As of now, the IGI Airport is being fed by Noida,” he said, referring to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. “As much as 55 percent of the total cargo is from here. And when we say air cargo, it means software, electronics, mobile phones, SIM cards, garments. The main IGI cargo is going from Noida and Ghaziabad, so that will automatically shift to Jewar airport and that will help develop the airport into a big cargo hub.”

Apparel Park: Government order that offers 100 percent stamp duty exemption to women awaited

The Apparel Park has also been developed though companies have yet to receive their lease deeds and start work on the site, Singh said.

“We have requested them to start work but they are waiting for the government order from the registration and stamp duty department after few changes were introduced in the industrial policy. The new policy has introduced a few exemptions, especially for women that includes a 100 percent stamp duty exemption. It was at 70 percent in the earlier policy. Possession will begin after the government order is issued. I am expecting that in the next 15 days,” he said.

Located in Sector 29 along the Yamuna Expressway, the Apparel Park is being developed on an area of 175 acres where around 100 individual production-cum-export units would be set up. Common facility centres akin to showrooms for apparel manufacturing companies, sourcing hubs for raw materials, testing labs, design studios, sampling houses, labelling and broadcasting facilities, training and skill development centres, dyeing and printing units, conference rooms, exhibition halls, administrative and management blocks and canteens would all be an integral part of the cluster. With an investment of around Rs 3,500 crore, it is expected to provide employment to 2-3 lakh persons of which 70 percent would be women, and earn foreign exchange worth Rs 10,000 crore annually through exports.

Toy Park

Another development is the Toy Park.

Singh said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded the Indian toy industry in his speech in his monthly broadcast Mann ki Baat last year, they had decided to approach the Toys Association of India. “They came here in a big way and most of them are already here. We have allotted 136 plots and developed the same. Now they are getting their registry done, and by the end of March, they will also start construction. So three parks are already ready to launch,” said Singh.

The Toy Park is spread over 100 acres in Sector 33 earmarked for the purpose by YEIDA.

Modi in July last year had observed that India's share is only about $1.5 billion (over Rs 11,000 crore) in the global toy market of approximately $100 billion (Rs 7.5 lakh crore), he had pitched for improving the country’s standing in what he called ‘toyconomy’ or the economic aspects of the toys and gaming industry.

Data Park

Singh said external development work for the park has been done and applications for data parks have been received from Sify and Hiranandani Group, among others.

Sify has evinced interest for a 30-acre land parcel and other firms for 10- and 5-acre plots each.

“External development work is ready. Sewer, water supply and electricity have been provided for. Every sector will have a 220 KV substation. Water supply has been arranged from irrigation canal Dayanatpur Major. We will receive 21 cusecs of water per day. This will cater to all the industries and the airport,” he said.

For power supply, a 400 KV substation in Sector 32 has already been energised. More 220 KV substations are coming up in Sectors 29, 28 and 21. “So, we are going to have adequate infrastructure in place by 2027. The next 50 years have been planned for,” Sing said.

Located in Sector 28 and spread across an area of 100 acres, the Data Centre Park is located barely 2.5 km from the Noida International Airport. A scheme for allotment of plots for the Data Centre Park has already been launched.