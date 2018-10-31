App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS to execute revival plan in 6-9 months

"The government has set an informal time period of six months for reviving the company. However, board has decided to do it by early January,” a source told Moneycontrol.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Whatsapp

The new board of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) hopes to complete the resolution process within six to nine months, the company said in a release.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on October 31 presented a report card prepared by the new board on the progress of the resolution plan to the National Company Law Tribunal Mumbai bench.



The report provides an overview of the magnitude and complexity of the issues involved, key developments since October 1, 2018, relating to the IL&FS Group, and the possible timelines, among other things.


The IL&FS board is considering three options to resolve the group’s distress -- resolution at a group level, a sale of business verticals and sale of individual assets, Sanjay Shorey, the lawyer representing the government and Manmohan Juneja, Western Regional Director, MCA, told the NCLT.

"The audit committee is thinking of a special audit on past management’s action. New board was unable to validate if due process was followed for asset sale by dismissed management," Shorey told NCLT.

"IL&FS Financial Services had outstanding loans to group companies beyond permissible limit and money was circulated among group companies to avoid regulatory radar,” he said.

The new board has taken austerity measures, which include taking control over payments of Rs 1 crore or above.

related news

Next hearing of this matter is on December 3. The court has asked the new board to include all 346 subsidiaries as part of the resolution plan within the next 15 days.

For the full progress report prepared by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs-appointed IL&FS new board, click here.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 06:45 pm

tags #Business #ILFS #India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.