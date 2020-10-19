MC Insider: The latest scam, whopping IBC fees, curious case of missing Chetaks, who advised Harshad Mehta series and more

OTT I-BANKER

'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta' story is hitting upper circuits daily and is the toast of not only the Indian OTT segment but the market wallahs as well. The hit web series has been lauded for capturing a bygone era of Dalal Street and needless to say would have required painstaking research. Interestingly, the list of people thanked by the makers at the end of every episode, includes a veteran investment banker and deal maker who has floated his own firm, which recently got rechristened. We hear the banker, who shares a surname with the director of the web series, helped the team with the research for the challenging project. In fact, when not cracking deals, this banker is believed to be an OTT aficionado who consumes the latest content across multiple platforms. And that’s not all folks, he is also handling the OTT stake sale mandate for a media and entertainment firm.

