MC Business Quiz: Test your Union Budget knowledge
Flex your brain's muscles with our regular MC Business Quiz. In this edition, the FM who changed the Budget presentation time from 5 pm to 11 am, the year the Indian Budget was only 800 words long and an FM who later became President - other than Pranab Mukherjee.
February 01, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
(Illustration by Suneesh K.)
Missed previous editions of our quiz? Take them here
Ravi Handa is an edtech entrepreneur who sold his startup to Unacademy. In the past, he was the first employee at Mindtickle and authored a quiz book - Biz World.