English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE | China Covid Surge: Time For India To Mask Up Again?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    MC Business Quiz December 22, 2022: Salvadore Dali ashtrays, AI for cybersecurity, Good Glamm Group's new acquisition

    Flex your brain's muscles with our regular edition of the MC Business Quiz. In this edition, the CFO of a major international organization, the best business schools, and a music icon.

    Ravi Handa
    December 22, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
    (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Ravi Handa is an edtech entrepreneur who sold his startup to Unacademy. In the past, he was the first employee at Mindtickle and authored a quiz book - Biz World.
    Tags: #Moneycontrol Businss Quiz
    first published: Dec 22, 2022 11:40 am