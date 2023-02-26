Maximum temp settles at 32.3 degree C in Delhi

It was a warm day in Delhi on Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 32.3 degree Celsius, seven notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 94 per cent and 40 per cent, it said.

The IMD has predicted mainly clear sky for Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 32 and 13 degree Celsius, respectively, on Monday.

The temperature is significantly higher than normal for the last one week.

Delhi on Monday recorded the third-hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital's primary weather station, soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday was recorded in the 'poor' category at 290 at 6 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.