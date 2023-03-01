Max Square, a greenfield development by Max Estates, obtains completion certificate

Max Estates Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Max Ventures and Industries Limited (MaxVIL) and the real estate arm of the Max Group, has announced that they have received the completion certificate for Max Square. Max Square is a Grade A+ greenfield development located in sector 129 in Noida, according to a statement from the real estate firm.

The development has achieved the highest possible green building standards certification from the Indian Green Building Corporation (IGBC) and has received the IGBC Platinum certification under the Green New Buildings Rating System. Max Square has a net leasable area of 6.7 lakh square feet and is situated on the Noida Expressway.

Since 2017, New York Life, the strategic partner in the real estate business, has co-invested in the development and holds a 49% stake. Max Estates aims to provide holistic wellbeing to office users by creating a range of spaces, including multi-cuisine F&B, a state-of-the-art multipurpose hall, food court, early learning center, and a connection to nature through an 11,000 square feet central forest courtyard, the statement said.

Despite multiple COVID-led interruptions, the land acquisition, design, development, and construction of the project were completed in three years, the statement added.