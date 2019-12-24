App
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki Dzire takes top slot in April-November

The company said the model currently has around 60 per cent market share in the compact sedan segment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on December 24 said its compact sedan Dzire has become the best selling car in the country in the first eight months of the current fiscal with sales of over 1.2 lakh units.

"Over years, Dzire has created a niche for itself amongst compact sedans. Gaining widespread acceptance, the model was conceptualised keeping in mind the customer demands," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

Close
The third generation version of the model was launched in May 2017.

First Published on Dec 24, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Dzire #Maruti Suzuki India #Technology

