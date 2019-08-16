App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki discontinues Ertiga 1.3-litre diesel variant in India

Maruti Suzuki had earlier said that they would be phasing out all of their diesel powered vehicles and this seems more of a step in that direction.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki India had updated the new Ertiga MPV and Ciaz sedan with a new 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engines adhere to the BS-VI emission norms that will be implemented by April 2020. However, the Ertiga had one more, cheaper engine variant on offer.

The 1.3-litre diesel that served the Ertiga for over two decades has been phased out by the company. Maruti Suzuki had earlier said that they would be phasing out all of their diesel powered vehicles, and this seems more of a step in that direction.

The Eritga now gets only two engine options, and is priced in the range of Rs 7.54 lakh and Rs 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 1.5-litre diesel engine is capable of churning out 95 PS and 225 Nm of torque, while the petrol variant puts out 104 PS and 138 Nm of torque. There is also a CNG-powered Ertiga that is priced at Rs 8.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Close
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga competes with the likes of the Honda BR-V, Mahindra Marazzo and Renault Lodgy. It is also worth mentioning that a premium variant of the Ertiga, dubbed XL6, is set to hit Maruti's Nexa dealerships on August 21.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 07:49 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Marut Suzuki India #Maruti Suzuki Ertiga #Technology

