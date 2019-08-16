Maruti Suzuki discontinues Ertiga 1.3-litre diesel variant in India

Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki India had updated the new Ertiga MPV and Ciaz sedan with a new 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engines adhere to the BS-VI emission norms that will be implemented by April 2020. However, the Ertiga had one more, cheaper engine variant on offer.

The 1.3-litre diesel that served the Ertiga for over two decades has been phased out by the company. Maruti Suzuki had earlier said that they would be phasing out all of their diesel powered vehicles, and this seems more of a step in that direction.

The Eritga now gets only two engine options, and is priced in the range of Rs 7.54 lakh and Rs 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 1.5-litre diesel engine is capable of churning out 95 PS and 225 Nm of torque, while the petrol variant puts out 104 PS and 138 Nm of torque. There is also a CNG-powered Ertiga that is priced at Rs 8.88 lakh (ex-showroom).