Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki CEO Kenichi Ayukawa takes over as SIAM President

The election for new office bearers was conducted during the executive committee meeting, which was held after SIAM's Annual General Meeting on Friday.

Auto industry body SIAM on September 4 said its members have elected Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa as its new president for a two-year term. The executive committee of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex body of the Indian automotive industry, has elected Ayukawa as its new president, it said in a statement.

Ayukawa is the MD and CEO (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer) of country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India since 2013. He succeeds Rajan Wadhera, senior advisor, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

The election for new office bearers was conducted during the executive committee meeting, which was held after SIAM's Annual General Meeting on Friday. The SIAM members also elected Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland, as the new vice president.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) will continue as the Treasurer of SIAM, the industry body said.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:38 pm

