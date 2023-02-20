English
    Why Coforge is a quality IT name to add

    Coforge’s earnings story is strong and, time and again, it has shown its ability to carefully navigate challenges

    Madhuchanda Dey
    February 20, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Robust revenue performance Strong outlook for Q4 and FY24 Record deal win and pipeline lend credibility to guidance Margin improves, levers for more uptick Challenging macro unlikely to impact earnings meaningfully Strong earnings trajectory, add gradually Coforge (CMP: Rs 4,204, Market Cap: Rs 25,677 crore) has been our favourite IT service company from the mid-cap space with its consistent execution and superior visibility. While the stock has outperformed – up 25 percent in the past eight months against 17 percent in the Nifty and 13...

