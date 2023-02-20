Why Coforge is a quality IT name to add

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Robust revenue performance Strong outlook for Q4 and FY24 Record deal win and pipeline lend credibility to guidance Margin improves, levers for more uptick Challenging macro unlikely to impact earnings meaningfully Strong earnings trajectory, add gradually Coforge (CMP: Rs 4,204, Market Cap: Rs 25,677 crore) has been our favourite IT service company from the mid-cap space with its consistent execution and superior visibility. While the stock has outperformed – up 25 percent in the past eight months against 17 percent in the Nifty and 13...