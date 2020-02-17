What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The market witnessed volatility and ended flat week amid domestic data including weak CPI and WPI numbers. Global markets also put pressure due to increasing fear over the novel coronavirus in China.

The Sensex was up 115.89 points (0.28 percent) to end at 41,257.74 in the past week, the Nifty was up 15.15 points (0.12 percent) to end at 12,113.5.

This week is truncated with only four trading sessions as the market will remain shut on February 21 on account of Mahashivratri.

The BSE large-cap was down 0.20 percent, BSE small-cap index fell 1 percent and the BSE mid-cap index shed 1.53 percent in the past week.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,054.23 followed by 11,994.97. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,209.73 and 12,305.97.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,595.03, followed by 30,355.27. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,255.63 and 31,676.46.

US Markets

US Markets

Wall Street edged lower on Friday as uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus epidemic and downbeat economic data put a damper on investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.31 points, or 0.43%, to 29,297, the S&P 500 lost 5.97 points, or 0.18%, to 3,367.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.85 points, or 0.15%, to 9,697.12.

Asian Markets

Asian shares stepped back from three-week highs on Monday as investors weighed the near-term hit on global growth from a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China, although expectations of further policy stimulus helped stem losses.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1% to 555.50, easing further from last week’s top of 558.30. Australian shares and South Korea’s KOSPI index were each down 0.3% and Japan’s Nikkei fell more than 1%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 9 points loss or 0.07 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,123-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices slip ahead of data pointers on impact of coronavirus on demand

Oil prices edged lower on Monday as investors brace for economic data in Asia due this week that should give a reading on how China’s coronavirus epidemic has affected oil demand.

Brent crude was at $56.99 a barrel, down 33 cents by 0121 GMT after rising 5.2% last week, the biggest weekly gain since September 2019. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 13 cents to $51.92 a barrel, after a 3.4% gain last week.

Rupee settles 6 paise lower at 71.37 against US dollar

The Indian rupee on Friday fell by 6 paise to close at 71.37 (provisional) against the US dollar tracking heavy selling in domestic equities and strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a positive note at 71.29. During the day, it lost ground and touched a low of 71.41 and finally settled 6 paise lower at 71.37 against the US currency.

Sebi to finalize norms for regulatory sandboxes today

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will finalize norms for so-called regulatory sandboxes, proxy advisors and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) at its 17 February meeting, the last to be headed by chairman Ajay Tyagi unless he gets an extension, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

A regulatory sandbox, which is under Sebi’s consideration, is a framework that permits live-testing of new financial products or services in a controlled environment. “The exchanges and market infrastructure institutes have already implemented innovative sandboxes on their end, Mint reported.

Equity MF inflows drop 50% to Rs 12k-cr in Dec qtr

Investors poured nearly Rs 12,000 crore into equity oriented mutual funds in the three months ended December 2019, a sharp slump of 50% from the preceding quarter, on worries over stock valuations as well as stuttering economic growth.

Notably, all categories of equity funds, including large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and dividend yield funds, saw a drop in flows compared to the preceding quarter. According to a Morningstar report, total flows in equity mutual funds stood at Rs 11,837 crore for the quarter ended December as against Rs 23,874 crore in the September quarter.

Global scenario not rosy, will impact MF sector: SEBI

The ongoing tension between the US and China, which has been affecting the global trade, will have its impact on the emerging markets and will not spare the mutual fund (MF) industry too, a SEBI official said on Saturday.

The amount of liquidity of the US economy is being sucked out as the Federal Reserve has been "withdrawing USD 660 billion per year", SEBI's whole-time member G. Mahalingam said. "This will definitely have an impact on the emerging markets and will not spare the MF industry. The global scenario is not rosy," he said at a programme organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce here.

Forex reserves soar to record $473 billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.701 billion to a lifetime high of $473 billion in the week to February 7 on account of increase in foreign currency assets, according to RBI data.

In the previous week, the foreign exchange reserves had swollen by $4.607 billion to $471.3 billion. In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by $1.938 billion to $439.186 billion.

Exports dip 1.66% in January

The country's exports contracted for the sixth month in a row by 1.66 percent in January to $25.97 billion, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Friday.

Imports too declined by 0.75 percent $41.14 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $15.17 billion during the month under review. The trade deficit was $15.05 billion in January 2019. During April-January 2019-20, exports slipped 1.93 percent to $265.26 billion, imports declined by 8.12 percent to $398.53 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $133.27 billion.

FPIs remain net buyers in 1st half of Feb, invest Rs 24,617 cr

Foreign investors remained net buyers in the first half of February by investing a net sum of Rs 24,617 crore in the Indian markets due to positive sentiments post-Budget and the central bank's decision to maintain an accommodative stance in its recent monetary policy review.

As per the depositories' data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) pumped in a net sum of Rs 10,426 crore into equities and Rs14,191 crore into the debt segment between February 3 and 14.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 704.92 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 219.54 crore in the Indian equity market on February 14, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Yes Bank is under the F&O ban for February 17. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

