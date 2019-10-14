What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know

The Sensex was up 246.68 points, or 0.65 percent, at 38,127.08, while the Nifty was up 70.50 points, or 0.63 percent, at 11,305. About 1,084 shares advanced, 1,360 shares declined, and 155 shares remained unchanged.

The Nifty50 registered a Spinning Top formation on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among investors. On the weekly chart, however, it formed a formed bullish candle.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,208.63, followed by 11,112.27. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,382.13 and 11,459.27.

Nifty Bank closed with marginal gains of 0.10 percent at 28,042.5. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,651.5, followed by 27,260.5. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,518.8 and 28,995.1.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news:

US Markets

US stocks ended more than 1% higher on Friday though well off the day’s highs after the announcement of a partial trade deal between the United States and China. Indexes cut their gains late in the session as the deal was announced amid worries over the possibility of further flare-ups before the agreement is finalized, strategists said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 319.92 points, or 1.21%, to 26,816.59, the S&P 500 gained 32.14 points, or 1.09%, to 2,970.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 106.27 points, or 1.34%, to 8,057.04.

Asian Markets

Asian share markets pushed higher on Monday as signs of progress in the Sino-US trade standoff whetted risk appetites, while pressuring safe-haven bonds and the yen.

Liquidity was lacking, however, with Japan off and a partial market holiday in the United States for Columbus Day. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.5%. Australia's main index gained 0.9% and South Korea firmed 1.3%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 17.5 points loss or 0.15 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,291-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices edge up, supported by Iran ship attack, US-China trade detente

Oil prices were little changed on Monday, holding onto 2% gains from Friday amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, while a detente in the US-China trade war buoyed market sentiment.

Brent crude futures rose 9 cents to $60.60 a barrel by 1208 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was at $54.79 a barrel, up 9 cents.

World Bank cuts India's growth projection to 6%

After a broad-based deceleration in the initial quarters of this fiscal year, India's growth rate is projected to fall to 6 percent, the World Bank said on October 13. In 2018-19, the growth rate of the country stood at 6.9 percent.

However, the bank in its latest edition of the South Asia Economic Focus said the country was expected to gradually recover to 6.9 percent in 2021 and 7.2 percent in 2022 as it assumed that the monetary stance would remain accommodative, given benign price dynamics.

The report, which has been released ahead of the annual meeting of the World Bank with the International Monetary Fund, noted India's economic growth decelerated for the second consecutive year.

Rupee pares gains; settle up 5 paise at 71.02

The rupee pared early morning gains to settle higher by 5 paise at 71.02 against the US dollar on Friday as a sudden spike in Brent crude prices following missiles attack on an Iranian oil tanker weighed on investor sentiment. Forex traders said investor traded cautiously after a suspected missile attack on an Iranian oil tanker off the Saudi coast on Friday.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.15 per cent to USD 59.78 per barrel. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee had opened at 70.82 against the US dollar. Later, the local unit lost ground and fell to a day's low of 71.08.

Commercial paper issuances slump on stricter SEBI norms

The recent overhaul in investment norms for debt mutual funds has led to a significant drop in commercial paper (CP) issuances that more than halved in September. CPs are short-term debt instruments, mostly issued by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), to raise funds for up to one year and by corporates to meet working capital needs. Mutual Funds are the biggest investors in these papers.

In September, CP issuances dropped to Rs 54,535 crore, from Rs 1.23 lakh crore in August and Rs 1.3 lakh crore in July. The cumulative issuances for the first half of the current financial year stood at Rs 6.7 lakh crore, 12.4 percent lower than the corresponding period year ago.

Trump says 'warmer feelings' in US-China trade talks

President Donald Trump on Friday said Chinese and American officials were working toward meaningful progress in trade talks, boosting hopes for a detente in the two sides' damaging trade war. Trump's tweet fed a stock rally, with Wall Street erasing the week's losses as investors bet a partial pact would see the United States postpone next week's scheduled tariff increases on hundreds of billions of dollars in Chinese imports.

"Good things are happening at China Trade Talk Meeting. Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the Old Days," Trump said on Twitter shortly after officials resumed negotiations for a second day. "All would like to see something significant happen!" Trump is due later Friday to meet with Beijing's top trade envoy Liu He in a sign the two sides expect to make a positive announcement.

Forex reserves at new life-time high of $437.83 billion

The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by $4.24 billion to touch a record high of $437.83 billion in the week to October 4, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India. In the previous week, the reserves had surged by massive $5.02 billion to $433.59 billion.

The increase in reserves in the reporting week was on account of rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

RBI remains net seller of US dollar in August; sells $4.072 bn

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained net seller of the US dollar after it sold $4.072 billion in August on a net basis in the spot market, RBI data showed. During the reporting month, the Central bank had purchased $615 million and sold $4.687 billion in the spot market.

In August 2018, the apex bank had net sold $2.323 billion. In FY19, the apex bank was a net seller of the dollar offloading $15.377 billion in the spot market. It had bought $40.804 billion and sold $56.181 billion in the year to March 2019.

FPIs pull out over Rs 6,200 crore in October so far

Foreign portfolio investors withdrew over Rs 6,200 crore from Indian capital markets in the first two weeks of October, as global recession fears and trade war concerns weighed on sentiments. Foreign investors pulled out a net amount of Rs 4,955.2 crore from the equities and Rs 1,261.9 from the debt segment, taking the total net withdrawal to Rs 6,217.1 crore during October 1-11, as per latest depositories data.

Overseas investors were net buyers in the preceding month and had infused a net sum of Rs 6,557.8 crore in the domestic capital markets (both equities and debt), according to the data.

Life insurers' new premium income in Sept up 15% at Rs 20,057 cr

The new premium income of life insurers rose 15 percent to Rs 20,056.70 crore in September, data from IRDAI showed. All 24 life insurance companies had a collective new business premium income of Rs 17,490.68 crore in September 2018.

The state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the largest life insurer, recorded a 18.37 percent rise in its new premium during the month at Rs 12,759.24 crore as against Rs 10,778.81 crore in the same month a year earlier, the data showed.

The rest of the private sector players had a total new premium income of Rs 7,297.46 crore during the month, an increase of nearly 9 percent from a year ago, the data on monthly business figures released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) showed.