What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 60 points loss.

The BSE Sensex rallied 834.02 points to 49,398.29 on January 19 while the Nifty50 climbed 239.90 points to 14,521.20.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 14,399.33, followed by 14,277.47. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 14,594.53 and 14,667.87.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Tuesday as US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen advocated for a hefty fiscal relief package before lawmakers to help the world’s largest economy ride out a pandemic-driven slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.26 points, or 0.38%, to 30,930.52, the S&P 500 gained 30.66 points, or 0.81%, to 3,798.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 198.68 points, or 1.53%, to 13,197.18.

Asian Markets

Investors in Asian markets were poised for gains on Wednesday after Wall Street indexes rose on the back of U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen’s push for a sizable fiscal relief package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia’s ASX 200 rose more than 0.5% in early trade Wednesday. Australia’s ASX 200 rose more than 0.5% in early trade Wednesday.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 60 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 14,496 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

"Act big" now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, urged lawmakers on Tuesday to “act big” on coronavirus relief spending, arguing that the economic benefits far outweigh the risks of a higher debt burden.

In more than three hours of confirmation hearing testimony, the former Federal Reserve chair laid out a vision of a more muscular Treasury that would act aggressively to reduce economic inequality, fight climate change and counter China’s unfair trade and subsidy practices.

Oil gains on stimulus optimism ahead of Biden inauguration

Oil prices climbed with U.S. stock markets on Tuesday ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration as U.S. president on optimism that more government stimulus will eventually lift global economic growth.

Brent futures for March delivery rose $1.15, or 2.1%, to settle at $55.90 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 62 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $52.98. Front-month February WTI futures expire on Wednesday.

SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank in 2020 list of 'too-big-to-fail' lenders: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 19 said State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank will continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) or what is commonly called as lenders that are 'too-big-to-fail'. The RBI said this while announcing the 2020 list of D-SIBs.

The RBI had come with the list of D-SIBs first in 2015 including SBI and ICICI Bank. HDFC Bank’s name was included later in September, 2017. 'Too-big-to-fail' lenders are banks whose failure could impact the financial system as a whole because of their size and interconnectedness. This list is published every year.

Such lenders will have to comply with additional capital requirements. The additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement for D-SIBs was phased-in from April 1, 2016 and became fully effective from April 1, 2019.

India plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon

India is considering revising its foreign investment rules for e-commerce, three sources and a government spokesman told Reuters, a move that could compel players, including Amazon.com Inc, to restructure their ties with some major sellers.

The government discussions coincide with a growing number of complaints from India's brick-and-mortar retailers, which have for years accused Amazon and Walmart Inc-controlled Flipkart of creating complex structures to bypass federal rules, allegations the U.S. companies deny.

Indigo Paints raises Rs 348 crore from 25 anchor investors ahead of IPO

American venture capital firm Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints, on January 19, garnered Rs 347.9 crore from 25 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), that opens for subscription on January 20. The company informed exchanges that it has finalised the allocation of 23,35,020 equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 1,490 apiece, the higher end of price band.

Marquee names which participated in the anchor book included Government of Singapore, Smallcap World Fund, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Government Pension Fund Global, Nomura, HSBC, Pacific Horizon Investment Trust, Carmignac Portfolio, Theleme Master Fund, Matthews India Fund, Jupiter and Virtus Kar Emerging Markets Small-Cap Fund.

Results today

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Asset Management Company, Federal Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Havells India, L&T Technology Services, Newgen Software Technologies, Phillips Carbon Black, Sagar Cements, Allsec Technologies, GMM Pfaudler, Sasken Technologies, Agro Tech Foods, Confidence Petroleum India, Dhruv Estates, Everest Industries, G G Engineering, Indo Rama Synthetics, Sterlite Technologies, Syngene International, Tejas Networks, Tinplate Company of India and VST Industries are among 36 companies that are slated to announce their quarterly earnings.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 257.55 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 199.3 crore in the Indian equity market on January 19, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

3 stocks under F&O ban on NSE

BHEL, Vodafone Idea and SAIL are under the F&O ban for January 20. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies