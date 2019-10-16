What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market ended higher for the third consecutive October 15 with Nifty closing above 11,800 after eight trading session. The Sensex ended 291.62 points higher at 38,506.09, while Nifty was up 87.10 points at 11,428.30.

Market breadth was in favour of declines as 1,353 shares declined, 1,091 shares advanced, while 184 shares remained unchanged.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,359.5, followed by 11,290.7. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,479.7 and 11,531.1.

Nifty Bank closed with a gain of 373.15 points at 28,555.1. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,262.6, followed by 27,970.1. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,771.2 and 28,987.3.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news:

US Markets

Stocks in Europe and on Wall Street jumped about 1% on Tuesday on strong US corporate results and a possible deal to avoid a disorderly British exit from the European Union, while oil prices fell as weak China data kindled global economic fears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.44 points, or 0.89%, to 27,024.8. The S&P 500 gained 29.53 points, or 1.00%, to 2,995.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 100.06 points, or 1.24%, to 8,148.71.

Asian Markets

Asian shares took off on Wednesday and sterling held near six-month highs as Britain and the EU made headway on a Brexit deal ahead of a leaders’ summit though it remained unclear if London could avoid postponing its scheduled departure on October 31.

The positive sentiment extended on Wednesday with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lifting 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.7% while Australian shares added 0.9% and South Korea's KOSPI index climbed 0.7%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 42 points gain or 0.37 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,477-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices edge higher on potential Brexit deal

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in equities, as investors pinned hopes on a potential Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union and on signals from OPEC and its allies that further supply curbs could be possible.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures had risen 11 cents to $58.85 by 0103 GMT, up about 0.2% from the previous day’s close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude had gained 10 cents or 0.2% to $52.91 a barrel.

Exports dip 6.57% in September; import contracts 13.58%

India's exports contracted by 6.57 percent to $26 billion in September mainly due to significant dip in shipments from key sectors such as petroleum, engineering, leather, chemicals, and gems & jewellery. Imports too declined by 13.85 per cent to $36.89 billion, narrowing trade deficit to $10.86 billion in September, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Trade deficit in September last year stood at $14.95 billion. Out of 30 key export sectors, as many as 22 showed negative growth in September.

IMF slashes India's FY20 growth outlook by 90 bps to 6.1%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reduced India's growth forecast for FY20 by 90 basis points to 6.1 percent, down from the 7 percent estimate in July. Meanwhile, the growth forecast for FY21, which stood at 7.2 percent in July, was slashed by 20 bps to 7 percent.

The downward revision in India's growth forecast by the IMF reflects a weaker-than-expected outlook for domestic demand. Monetary policy easing and the recent corporate tax rate cuts are to support growth with a lag, the IMF said. Government programs to support rural consumption will also aid growth, the body added.

Rupee plunges 31 paise to nearly 1-month low on trade worries

The rupee on Tuesday dived 31 paise to end at a nearly one-month low against the US currency due to heavy dollar buying amid fresh concerns over the progress of China-US trade talks. Crude oil prices dropping more than half a per cent and gains in the equity markets, however, helped the local unit contain losses.

The rupee closed at 71.54 to the dollar, down by 31 paise or 0.44 per cent -- the biggest one day loss in this month. This is the lowest closing level since September 17 when the rupee had closed at 71.78 to the dollar.

India readies policy to attract foreign investment in coal mining

India expects to have formulated a policy within the next two weeks to attract foreign investment to its coal mining industry, the country's Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday. Sources told Reuters last month that the country planned to invite bids for coal mining blocks by the end of 2019. It is also creating a coal price index as part of plans to open the sector to outside investment.

"We are formulating various policies within the coal ministry to attract foreign investment. Hopefully within a fortnight or a month's time we will come out with a policy," Joshi said at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek.

Sebi provides clarity on code of conduct under insider trading rules

Markets regulator Sebi has said code of conduct under the insider trading norms is applicable on promoters, and not just on persons designated by the board of a company. The clarifications have been given as part of an informal guidance sought by Apollo Tricoat Tubesas Ltd regarding certain aspects of Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) regulations.

"The PIT regulations identify promoters as designated persons. Hence a person identified as a promoter is required to comply with the code of conduct requirements as required by other designated persons," the regulator said in the four-page interpretive letter made public on Tuesday.

12 companies to report Sept quarter numbers today

As many as 12 stocks will declare their results for the quarter ended September which include names like Aditya Birla Money, DB Corp, Federal Bank, Mindtree, and Hathway Cable & Datacom among others.