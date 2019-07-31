What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know

The market extended selling pressure for the second consecutive session and closed at a five-month low on July 30, dragged by banks, auto, metals and pharma stocks.

The BSE Sensex was down 289.13 points at 37,397.24 while the Nifty50 fell 103.80 points to close below the 200-day moving average, at 11,085.40 and formed a large bearish candle on daily charts.

Selling pressure in broader markets was quite high compared to benchmark indices, especially after sharp correction in Coffee Day Enterprises and Sical Logistics stocks as owner VG Siddhartha was reported missing on July 29. The Nifty Midcap index lost nearly 2 percent and Smallcap index was down 2.6 percent.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,016.23, followed by 10,947.07. If the index starts moving upward, the key resistance levels to watch for out are 11,211.03 and 11,336.67.

The Nifty Bank closed at 28,791.60, down by 504.30 points on July 30. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,509.5, followed by 28,227.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,302.0, and 29,812.4.

US Markets

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday after a warning from President Donald Trump to China amid ongoing trade negotiations pressured technology shares, while investors looked to an expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut at the conclusion of its monetary policy meeting. The three major US stock indexes concluded the session in the red, pressured by technology and consumer discretionary stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.33 points, or 0.09%, to 27,198.02, the S&P 500 lost 7.79 points, or 0.26%, to 3,013.18he Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.72 points, or 0.24%, to 8,273.61.

Asian Markets

Asian shares weakened in early trade on Wednesday, rattled by fresh trade war concerns following threats from President Donald Trump to Beijing, while increasing worries about a no-deal Brexit kept the pound under pressure.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.04% while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.84%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a with 0.3 percent loss or 33.5 points. Nifty futures were trading around 11,064-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Oil prices rise for fifth day after US stocks decline

Oil prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday, buoyed by a bigger than expected drop in US inventories and as investors awaited a widely expected cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, the first in more than 10 years.

Brent crude was up 33 cents, or 0.5%, at $65.05 a barrel by 0044 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 28 cents, or 0.5%, to $58.33 a barrel.

Rupee settles 10 paise down at 68.85 vs USD

The rupee declined by 10 paise to close at 68.85 against the US dollar on July 30 amid heavy selling in domestic equities and rising crude oil prices. Forex traders said strengthening of the greenback against Asian currencies weighed on the domestic unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex), the domestic currency opened at 68.73 a dollar and gained further to touch a high of 68.67 during the day. The domestic currency, however, could not hold on to the gains and fell to 68.88. The rupee finally settled at 68.85 a dollar, down 10 paise over its previous close.

Trump warns China against delaying trade deal as talks resume

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned China against waiting out his first term to finalise any trade deal, saying if he wins re-election in the November 2020 U.S. presidential contest, the outcome will be worse for China.

As a new round of US-China trade negotiations got underway in Shanghai, Trump said on Twitter: “The problem with them waiting ... is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now ... or no deal at all.”

Trump said China appeared to be backing off on a pledge to buy US agricultural products, which US officials have said could be a goodwill gesture and part of any final pact here.

RBI eases ECB norms for corporates, NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India July 30 relaxed the end-use stipulations under external commercial borrowings framework for corporates and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

"Based on the feedback from stakeholders and with a view to further liberalise the ECB framework, it has been decided, in consultation with the Government of India, to relax the end-use restrictions relating to external commercial borrowings for working capital requirements, general corporate purposes and repayment of rupee loans," RBI said in a release.

Accordingly, eligible borrowers will now be allowed to raise ECBs from recognised lenders, except foreign branches/ overseas subsidiaries of Indian banks, RBI said.

Axis Bank Q1 profit jumps 95%, slippages remain higher

Private sector lender Axis Bank's June quarter (Q1) profit grew sharply by 95 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,370 crore, but provisioning and slippages remained higher. It was supported by NII, other income and operating profit.

The profitability was higher due to the low base in a year-ago period. The bank had reported a profit of Rs 701 crore in Q1FY19. Net interest income increased 13 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,843.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2019, with 13 percent loan growth YoY.

89 companies to report June quarter numbers today

As many as 89 companies will declare their results for the June quarter which include names like Allahabad Bank, Apollo Tyres, Eicher Motors, Tata Global Beverages, Petronet LNG, MOSL, JBF Industries, IOC, Future Retail etc. among others.

Affle India IPO subscribed 81% on second day of bidding

The initial public offer of mobile marketing company Affle India Limited was subscribed 81 per cent on the second day of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO, to raise Rs 459 crore, received bids for 27,43,040 shares against the total issue size of 33,78,021 shares, according to the data available with the NSE.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 37 percent, that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 10 percent and for retail individual investors was subscribed 3.21 times, merchant banking sources said.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 90 crore and an offer for sale of 49,53,020 equity shares, including anchor portion of 27,72,483 equity shares. Price range for the offer, which will close for bidding on Wednesday, has been fixed at Rs 740-745 per share.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies