VIP Industries touches 52-week high on robust Q1 numbers

Shares of VIP Industries touched 52-week high of Rs 538, rising 10 percent intraday Friday on the back of strong June quarter numbers.

The company's consolidated Q1FY19 net profit increased by 54.4 percent at Rs 63.3 crore against Rs 40.98 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was up 27 percent at Rs 517.81 crore against Rs 406.57 crore

EBITDA was up 56 percent at Rs 96.2 crore and margin was at 18.6 percent.

At 14:15 hrs VIP Industries was quoting at Rs 533.90, up Rs 44.35, or 9.06 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil