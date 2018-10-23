App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TVS Motor Q2 profit falls 0.9% at Rs 211.3 crore; posts good operational show

TVS Motor on Tuesday reported a fall of 0.9 percent (year-on-year) in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 211.31 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 216.16 crore during the same quarter of last year.

Its revenue rose to Rs 4,993.4 crore for the quarter under review, a rise of 23 percent from the revenue of Rs 4,064.72 crore for the corresponding quarter of FY18.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), is reported at Rs 428 crore, a rise of 18 percent from its previous EBITDA of Rs 362.6 crore.

But the operating margin was marginally lower on a yoy basis at 8.6 percent against 8.9 percent last year.

The Board also recommended an interim dividend of Rs 2.10 per share.

Segment-wise sales

Two-wheeler sales, including exports grew by 13.6% to 10.49 lakh units from 9.23 Lakh units

Motorcycle sales grew by 14.9% to 4.20 Lakh units from 3.65 lakh units

Scooter sales grew by 18.2% to 3.88 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2018 from 3.28 lakh units

Total three wheelers sales grew by 57.4% to 0.40 lakh units from 0.25 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2017.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 01:48 pm

tags #Results

