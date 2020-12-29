Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sensex is up 200.16 points or 0.42 percent at 47553.91, and the Nifty added 59.60 points or 0.43 percent at 13932.80.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 5,140, target at Rs 5,280

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,270, target at Rs 1,320

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 890, target at Rs 936

Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,295, target at Rs 1,144

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,374, target at Rs 3,525

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 121, target at Rs 133

Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 514, target at Rs 550

Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 664, target at Rs 710

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​