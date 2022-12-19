 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 10 trading ideas for next 3-4 weeks as selling spree gathers momentum

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 19, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

The selling can be extended in the coming sessions with support at 18,100-18,000 levels, however, on the higher side, the index may face hurdles at 18,500-18,700 levels if it holds these supports

The market, after hitting fresh record highs, fell for the second straight week ended December 16 as central banks commentaries indicated that the rate hikes were not over yet. Growing recession fears also weighed on sentiment.

The Nifty50 lost more than 3 percent from its new record high, and corrected over a percent last week, forming bearish candle with long upper shadow on the weekly scale. Also, there was lower high formation for the second consecutive week, while on the monthly charts, the index has formed bearish piercing line pattern, indicating the sellers have more power over buyers.

The selling can be extended in the coming sessions with support at 18,100-18,000 levels, however, on the higher side, the index may face hurdles at 18,500-18,700 levels if it holds these supports, experts said.

"Ideally looking at the price structure, the development does not augur well for the bulls. Only a follow through selling may lead to further weakness towards 18,130 - 18,000 - 17,900 in coming sessions. Even if this scenario pans out, we do not expect the correction to aggravate below the lower end of this support range," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One said.

He believes the higher degree up trend remains intact as long as the market manages to hold this. Since market was deeply overbought, this must consider as a running correction, he said.

On the flipside, he feels 18,450 - 18,600 are to be treated as immediate hurdles. "If bulls have to regain their strength, 18450 needs to be surpassed with some authority."