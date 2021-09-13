Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India.

The BSE Sensex climbed 54.81 points to 58,305.07, while the Nifty50 was up 15.80 points at 17,369.30 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than opening levels. The index during the week gained third of a percent and formed Doji kind of candle on the weekly scale.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,321.37, followed by 17,273.53. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,398.37 and 17,427.53.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Friday as investors weighed signs of higher inflation, while Apple Inc tumbled following an unfavorable court ruling related to its app store.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.78% to close at 34,607.72 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.77% to 4,458.58. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.87% to 15,115.49.

Asian Markets

Asian shares made a guarded start on Monday to a week packed with important U.S. and Chinese economic data and the launch of Apple’s latest iPhones, while the Nikkei was tantalisingly near heights last visited in 1990.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%, after bouncing on Friday. Japanese shares have been on a tear as hopes for fresh stimulus from a new Prime Minister saw the Nikkei surge 4.3% last week. The Topix has already scaled that peak, while the Nikkei turned hesitant early on Monday.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India. At the time of writing this copy, the Nifty futures were trading at 17,359 on the Singaporean Exchange against September 9 close of 17,369.

Oil climbs to one-week high on U.S. supply concerns

Oil prices climbed on Monday to a one-week high in second straight session of gains as concerns over US supplies following damage from Hurricane Ida supported the market, along with expectations for higher demand.

Brent crude rose 48 cents, or 0.7% to $73.40 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also added 49 cents, or 0.7%, to $70.21 a barrel. Both markets were at their highest since Sept. 3 earlier in the session.

July IIP sees slower YoY growth at 11.5% as low base effect wears off

As the low base effect slowly wears off, industrial production in India expanded by 11.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) in July, down from 13.6 percent in June.

Measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), data which was released by the Centre on September 10, industrial output has maintained significant growth from March, 2021, aided by a continuing low base effect. Case in point, industrial production rose by 28.6 percent in May and a massive 134 percent rise in April.

Experts said the indices for the current months in 2021 are not strictly comparable with the same months from 2020, when the nationwide lockdown was in full force and a majority of factories were not operating.

Outlook for manufacturing in Q2 improves significantly; cost of doing business rises: FICCI survey

The outlook for increased manufacturing activities in the second quarter of this fiscal has been significantly improved, though the cost of doing business and production is rising, according to a survey by industry chamber FICCI.

As per FICCI's latest quarterly survey (Q2) on manufacturing, industry respondents have attributed the hike in production costs primarily to high fixed costs, higher overhead costs for ensuring safety protocols, and a drastic reduction in volumes due to lockdown.

FPIs pump in Rs 7,605 crore so far during September

Continuing the buying in Indian markets, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in a net sum of Rs 7,605 crore in September so far. According to data from depositories, overseas investors invested Rs 4,385 crore into equities and Rs 3,220 crore in the debt segment during September 1-9. During this period, the total net investment stood at Rs 7,605 crore.

Gold prices subdued as firm dollar dims safe-haven appeal

Gold prices were subdued on Monday as the dollar held firm, while cautious investors awaited readings on U.S. consumer prices due this week that could be crucial to Federal Reserve’s decision on when to exit its super-supportive policy.

Spot gold was flat at $1,787.40 per ounce after having recorded a weekly decline of 2.1%.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 423.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 704.21 crore in the Indian equity market on September 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks – Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC and NALCO – are under the F&O ban for September 13. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies