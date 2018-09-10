App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thyrocare Technologies surges 6% on buyback approval

The buyback size is 14.97 percent of the aggregate paid-up share capital and free reserves.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Thyrocare Technologies surged 6.7 percent intraday Monday as company approved the buyback of its equity shares worth Rs 63 crore.

The company approved buyback of 8.63 lakh shares at Rs 730 per share aggregating to Rs 63 crore.

The buyback size is 14.97 percent of the aggregate paid-up share capital and free reserves.

As on June 2018, promoters holding 63.96 percent of the company’s shares.

At 09:44 hrs Thyrocare Technologies was quoting at Rs 675.35, up Rs 33.85, or 5.28 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 725 and 52-week low Rs 547.70 on 30 April, 2018 and 17 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.21 percent below its 52-week high and 22.83 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 10:05 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.