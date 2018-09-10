Thyrocare Technologies surges 6% on buyback approval

Share price of Thyrocare Technologies surged 6.7 percent intraday Monday as company approved the buyback of its equity shares worth Rs 63 crore.

The company approved buyback of 8.63 lakh shares at Rs 730 per share aggregating to Rs 63 crore.

The buyback size is 14.97 percent of the aggregate paid-up share capital and free reserves.

As on June 2018, promoters holding 63.96 percent of the company’s shares.

At 09:44 hrs Thyrocare Technologies was quoting at Rs 675.35, up Rs 33.85, or 5.28 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 725 and 52-week low Rs 547.70 on 30 April, 2018 and 17 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.21 percent below its 52-week high and 22.83 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil