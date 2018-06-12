App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Shasun rises 5% on USFDA approval for Tamiflu capsules

The company has 75 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 48 ANDAs have been approved as of date and 27 are pending approval.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Strides Shasun added 5.5 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as company received USFDA approval for Oseltamivir Phosphate capsules.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte has received final approval for Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules USP, 30 mg (base), 45 mg (base), and 75 mg (base) from the USFDA (United States Food & Drug Administration).

Oseltamivir Phosphate capsules is a generic version of Tamiflu Capsules of Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.

Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsule is prescribed to treat symptoms caused by the flu virus (influenza). It helps make the symptoms such as stuffy nose, cough, sore throat, fever/chills, aches, and tiredness less severe and shortens the recovery time.

related news

Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules registered a significant volume growth due to one of the worst flu seasons in the US last year, company said in release.

As per IQVIA MAT April 2018 data, the US market for Oseltamivir Phosphate capsules was approximately USD 725 million, it added.

The product will be manufactured at the company’s Oral dosage facility at Bangalore and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US Market.

The company has 75 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 48 ANDAs have been approved as of date and 27 are pending approval.

strides

At 09:28 hrs Strides Shasun was quoting at Rs 364.55, up Rs 14.90, or 4.26 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 09:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.