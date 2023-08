August 30, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

American markets ended the trade of 29th August higher on the back of the positive data which indicates a likely pause in the interest rate hike cycle. Positivity was witnessed in the European markets as well. Strength was seen in the Asian peers too and early indications from the GIFT Nifty suggests a firm opening of the Indian markets.

Level of 19,400 will remain a critical level and a convincing close above the mentioned level is must to resume its uptrend, while downside support stands at 19,250,19,310.

BankNifty is in the middle of the range, a firm close above 45,000 will push the index further higher. Among the sector, the Metal sector is showing strength while Auto and Realty are strengthening their uptrend. Some stocks are set to give a sharp upmove and they are JSW Energy, Caplin Point, Century Textiles and J Kumar Infra.