Sterlite Tech to offer Vocus Group optical networking solutions

Indian multinational technology company Sterlite Tech Ltd announced its collaboration with Vocus Group for Project Horizon in Western Australia as part of which STL aims to provide optical fibre cables for Vocus’s inter-capital network extension programme.

Under Project Horizon, Vocus will deploy the first competitive fibre backbone between Perth and Port Hedland. It will be the first major infrastructure project under Vocus’s $1 billion investment programme.

Project Horizon will also interconnect with two high-capacity submarine cables in Port Hedland, establishing Australia’s north as a new hub for domestic and international data.

STL is an integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers.

“STL is working closely with network creators in Australia to help build advanced optical networks...we will support Vocus in this rollout and help them deliver high speed, high capacity networks for the country," said Paul Atkinson, CEO of optical networking business, STL.