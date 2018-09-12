Start, Up and Away: Pankit Desai and Anand Naik, the cyber warriors securing India’s digital landscape

There is a certain sense of calm and certainty about Pankit Desai and Anand Naik. The two industry veterans aren’t like the usual bright-eyed startup founders one comes across. Instead, both of them come from a place of experience and the knowledge that they have put in years of effort into their venture even before they took it live.

Pankit and Anand both have over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, with Anand having spent the bulk of his career in cyber-security. “We realised that the cyber-security industry in India was growing and decided it was time to start something of our own” says Anand while getting ready for the interview.

Growing and how! According to media reports, even the RBI is looking to beef up cyber security in this fiscal and currently, India lacks about 30,000 cyber-security experts. This is where a company like Sequretek steps in.

“The aim of Sequretek is to simplify the security landscape for its customers. We are looking at an end to end security service and are the first company to offer one product which services various security needs.”

On a daily basis, Sequretek monitors a good 150 million events. These events range from cyber-attacks to anomalies in user behaviour and machine behaviour. “Gone are the days that some kid tries to hack a website to show off. These days, we have to deal with serious cases like cyber-espionage.”

While both the founders roll out a series of James Bond-esque scenarios, one has to wonder what life was like for both of them before Sequretek. Pankit has the honest answer “Beyond the assurance of a monthly paycheque…pretty drab.”

Well, things seem to be pretty exciting for the two as their startup handles more than 50 customers across industries like pharma, finance, IT and more. Apart from this, the company works with colleges and the government to increase awareness about cyber-security.

When asked about the biggest challenge of the industry, Pankit answers “Security is very content intensive, you can never stop working on it.”

So, what do these two do when not safeguarding companies against cyber-attacks? “Netflix and Amazon!” both light up while talking about their favourite pastime.

