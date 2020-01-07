S&P 500, Dow open slightly lower, chips support Nasdaq

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.20 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 28,639.18.
The S&P 500 and the Dow opened slightly lower on January 7, dragged down by healthcare and energy stocks, while the Nasdaq was supported by positive corporate updates from chipmakers.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.42 points, or 0.14%, at 3,241.86. The Nasdaq Composite gained 5.18 points, or 0.06%, to 9,076.65 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jan 7, 2020 08:58 pm