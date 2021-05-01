Smaller stocks outshine Sensex & Nifty: Over 80 stocks in smallcap index rise 10-30% in a week

Bulls remained in control for most part of the week pushing Sensex and Nifty above 50,000 and 15,000, respectively, except for the sharp selloff on Friday. The selling was triggered by exit poll results, delay in vaccination for 18-45 age group and concerns over economic recovery if COVID situation escalates.

The smallcap index outperformed the benchmarks. Experts say the reason could be that the smaller companies are reporting better earnings

The S&P BSE Sensex gave up gains but still closed 1.8 percent higher for the week while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 2.02 percent for the week ended April 30, compared to the 1.8 percent rise in the S&P BSE Midcap index, and over 3 percent rally in the S&P BSE Smallcap index.

On the monthly basis, both Sensex and Nifty50 closed in the red while the S&P BSE Midcap index rose 0.65 percent, and the S&P BSE Smallcap index closed with gains of about 5 percent for the month of April.

As many as 86 stocks in the S&P BSE Smallcap index rose over 10 percent. These include Uflex, The Federal Bank, HT Media, Hindustan Copper, KPR Mills, HEG, Jindal Stainless, DB Realty, IDFC, Tinplate Company, Mastek, and Balaji Amines.

Strong earnings from IT heavyweights kept the momentum going for Indian markets in the week gone by. On the global front, dovish US Fed, and positive global cues helped benchmark indices climb crucial resistance levels.

But, a rise in COVID-related cases may lead to further mini lockdowns across India and that could hurt the earnings growth of India Inc. dented sentiment.

A lot of action was seen in the smallcap segment both from a weekly as well as monthly perspective. Traditionally, large-caps tend to outshine small and mid-caps during market correction as investors believe that big companies are a better place for safe return, but it looks like investors are chasing growth, suggest experts.

“This time things are very different, as the Nifty index has been trading down almost 800 points from its lifetime high, but the Nifty Small Cap index is trading at its lifetime high,” Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking told Moneycontrol.

“One reason could be that the medium and smaller companies have also been reporting better results than some of their large-cap counterparts, and this, in turn, is making institutional investors evaluate their potential in a new light,” he said.

Sectorally, buying was seen in metals that rose over 10 percent in the week gone by, followed by energy as well as banking stocks.