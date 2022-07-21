English
    Share Market Live: Wipro Q1 Paints A Bleak Picture, Is The Worst Behind? | Markets With Santo CJ

    Wipro's June quarter earnings were nothing to write home about giving Santo ammunition against CJ, who's optimism for the IT sector remains intact in the face of rising weakness. Watch the duo lock horns over how Wipro may fare for rest of 2022 plus their thoughts on AU Small Finance Bank, IndusInd Bank and Zuari Industries.

