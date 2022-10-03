Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a negative start for the Indian indices; US markets weak

LPG Price Cut | Price of commercial cylinder (19-kg) cut by Rs 25.5 to Rs 1,859.5 in Delhi
FPIs turn net sellers again; withdraw Rs 7,600 crore from equities in September
Hero MotoCorp sells 5,19,980 units in September 2022
SEBI removes minimum shareholding norm for non promoters for OFS
Gas prices hiked 40%; CNG, PNG to cost more
Sebi includes mutual fund units in Insider Trading regulations
Government cuts windfall profit tax on local crude, diesel, lifts for jet fuel
Bharti Airtel launches 5G in 8 cities, to cover entire country by March 2024
HFCL announces launch of 5G Lab-as-a-Service
Oil jumps as OPEC+ mulls biggest production cut since pandemic
April-August fiscal deficit comes in at Rs 5.42 lakh crore
Asian markets trade mixed Taiwan Weighted down 0.9 percent, while Nikkei was up 0.7 percent
Core sector growth slowed to 3.3% in August
Wall Street posts 3rd straight quarterly loss as inflation weighs, recession looms
SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|57,426.92
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|17,094.35
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|38,631.95
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|390.55
|19.35
|+5.21%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Asian Paints
|3,342.45
|-42.35
|-1.25%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|2995.00
|87.65
|+3.01%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|26981.15
|162.10
|+0.60%
LPG Price Cut | Price of commercial cylinder (19-kg) cut by Rs 25.5 to Rs 1,859.5 in Delhi
ATF Price Cut | Jet fuel (ATF) price cut by Rs 5,521 (4.5%) to Rs 1.15Lk/Kl from Rs 1.21lk/Kl in Delhi
Suzlon promoters, promoter Group re-confirms their participation in proposed rights issue
In continuation to the announcement dated 2nd October 2022, the Promoters and the Promoter Group have re-confirmed their participation in the proposed rights issue and have expressed their intention to subscribe to the full extent of their rights entitlement, Suzlon Energy said in its release.
Accordingly, the Company will continue to follow the schedule for the proposed rights issue set out in its letter of offer dated 28th September 2022. An addendum to the LOF will follow in due course, it added.
Lupin receives EIR from USFDA for Ankleshwar Manufacturing facility
Lupin has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Ankleshwar manufacturing facility, located in Gujarat, India. The inspection of the facility was conducted from August 16-19, 2022
Lupin Life, the consumer healthcare arm of Lupin, announced the association of Be One, Lupin’s 100% Ayurvedic health and wellness supplement, asthe official Energy-Partner for Vikram Vedha, the most awaited action thriller.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had first issued the order of seizure of these bank deposits on April 29 under the FEMA and later sent it for approval of the competent authority, as required under…
Sebi's decision to tweak open offer rules for PSU divestment sweetens the deal for acquirers: Analysts
In order to sweeten the deal for acquirers of public sector undertakings (PSUs), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on September 30 tweaked regulations that govern open offers following a takeover of a company.
The market regulator in its board meeting amended SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, doing away with rules that mandate acquirers of PSUs to calculate open offer price using the last 60 days' prices.
“The Board, therefore, approved the proposal to dispense with the requirement of calculating 60 days’ VWAMP for determination of open offer price in case of disinvestment of PSU Companies (target company), wherein it results in its change in control, either by way of direct acquisition or indirect acquisition,” Sebi said in a release. Click To Read More
GST collections rise 26% on year to Rs 1.48 lakh crore in September
India collected Rs 1.48 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in September, registering an increase of 26 percent from the same month last year, the finance ministry said on October 1.
The September GST mop-up was 2.8 percent higher from August.
Monthly GST revenues have been more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore for seven months in a row, the finance ministry said in a statement, adding that collections continue to show very high buoyancy. Read More
India's forex reserves down $8.13 billion to $537.51 billion
The country's forex kitty continued its southward journey, with the overall reserves declining by USD 8.134 billion to USD 537.518 billion for the week ended September 23, RBI data showed on Friday.
The reserves, which have been dipping as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid global volatility, had declined by over USD 5.2 billion to USD 545.54 billion in the previous reporting week. Read More
Vedanta, Adani in race to acquire Karaikal port in Puducherry
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and a Vedanta group entity have submitted binding financial bids for Karaikal Port on September 30 at the close of the deadline. The two companies were among five firms that had submitted expressions of interest for the 600-acre port, which also include JSW Infra, Jindal Power and a consortium of RKG Fund and Sagacious Capital. Karaikal Port defaulted on loans of Rs 2,960 crore and was admitted for insolvency proceedings in April. The two final bids will be opened on Monday.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,565.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,245.45 crore on September 30, as per provisional NSE data.