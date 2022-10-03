English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    October 03, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a negative start for the Indian indices; US markets weak

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 16,936 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:15 IST. Asian markets are trading mostly lower, while US market ended on weak note.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex57,426.920.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5017,094.350.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank38,631.950.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,094.35 0.00 (0.00%)
      Mon, Oct 03, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco390.5519.35 +5.21%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Asian Paints3,342.45-42.35 -1.25%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank2995.0087.65 +3.01%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT26981.15162.10 +0.60%


    • October 03, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

      LPG Price Cut | Price of commercial cylinder (19-kg) cut by Rs 25.5 to Rs 1,859.5 in Delhi

    • October 03, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

      ATF Price Cut | Jet fuel (ATF) price cut by Rs 5,521 (4.5%) to Rs 1.15Lk/Kl from Rs 1.21lk/Kl in Delhi

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 03, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

      Suzlon promoters, promoter Group re-confirms their participation in proposed rights issue

      In continuation to the announcement dated 2nd October 2022, the Promoters and the Promoter Group have re-confirmed their participation in the proposed rights issue and have expressed their intention to subscribe to the full extent of their rights entitlement, Suzlon Energy said in its release. 

      Accordingly, the Company will continue to follow the schedule for the proposed rights issue set out in its letter of offer dated 28th September 2022. An addendum to the LOF will follow in due course, it added. 

    • October 03, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

      Lupin receives EIR from USFDA for Ankleshwar Manufacturing facility

      Lupin has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Ankleshwar manufacturing facility, located in Gujarat, India. The inspection of the facility was conducted from August 16-19, 2022

      Lupin Life, the consumer healthcare arm of Lupin, announced the association of Be One, Lupin’s 100% Ayurvedic health and wellness supplement, asthe official Energy-Partner for Vikram Vedha, the most awaited action thriller.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 03, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

      Sebi's decision to tweak open offer rules for PSU divestment sweetens the deal for acquirers: Analysts

      In order to sweeten the deal for acquirers of public sector undertakings (PSUs), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on September 30 tweaked regulations that govern open offers following a takeover of a company.

      The market regulator in its board meeting amended SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, doing away with rules that mandate acquirers of PSUs to calculate open offer price using the last 60 days' prices.

      “The Board, therefore, approved the proposal to dispense with the requirement of calculating 60 days’ VWAMP for determination of open offer price in case of disinvestment of PSU Companies (target company), wherein it results in its change in control, either by way of direct acquisition or indirect acquisition,” Sebi said in a release. Click To Read More

    • October 03, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

      GST collections rise 26% on year to Rs 1.48 lakh crore in September

      India collected Rs 1.48 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in September, registering an increase of 26 percent from the same month last year, the finance ministry said on October 1.

      The September GST mop-up was 2.8 percent higher from August.

      Monthly GST revenues have been more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore for seven months in a row, the finance ministry said in a statement, adding that collections continue to show very high buoyancy. Read More

    • October 03, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

      India's forex reserves down $8.13 billion to $537.51 billion

      The country's forex kitty continued its southward journey, with the overall reserves declining by USD 8.134 billion to USD 537.518 billion for the week ended September 23, RBI data showed on Friday.

      The reserves, which have been dipping as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid global volatility, had declined by over USD 5.2 billion to USD 545.54 billion in the previous reporting week. Read More

    • October 03, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

      Vedanta, Adani in race to acquire Karaikal port in Puducherry

      Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and a Vedanta group entity have submitted binding financial bids for Karaikal Port on September 30 at the close of the deadline. The two companies were among five firms that had submitted expressions of interest for the 600-acre port, which also include JSW Infra, Jindal Power and a consortium of RKG Fund and Sagacious Capital. Karaikal Port defaulted on loans of Rs 2,960 crore and was admitted for insolvency proceedings in April. The two final bids will be opened on Monday.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 03, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,565.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,245.45 crore on September 30, as per provisional NSE data.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.