Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a negative start for the Indian indices; US markets weak

October 03, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Suzlon promoters, promoter Group re-confirms their participation in proposed rights issue

In continuation to the announcement dated 2nd October 2022, the Promoters and the Promoter Group have re-confirmed their participation in the proposed rights issue and have expressed their intention to subscribe to the full extent of their rights entitlement, Suzlon Energy said in its release.

Accordingly, the Company will continue to follow the schedule for the proposed rights issue set out in its letter of offer dated 28th September 2022. An addendum to the LOF will follow in due course, it added.