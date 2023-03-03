Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 800 pts, Nifty around 17,550; SBI, Adani Enterprises most active

Adani Green Energy now has its fourth wind-solar hybrid power plant fully operational at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and the asset has been capitalized.

The combined operational generation capacity of this newly added hybrid power plant is 700 MW and has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) at Rs 3.24/kwh for 25 years.

With the successful operationalisation of the 700 MW plant, the world’s largest wind-solar hybrid power plant, AGEL now has the largest operating renewable portfolio in India with 8,024 MW.