English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    March 03, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 800 pts, Nifty around 17,550; SBI, Adani Enterprises most active

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Ambuja Cements and Reliance Industries are among the most active shares on the NSE.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 800 pts, Nifty around 17,550; SBI, Adani Enterprises most active
      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 01:25 PM IST

        Adani Green’s operating renewable portfolio reaches 8,024MW

      • 01:18 PM IST

        Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 5,120.47 million project

      • 01:02 PM IST

        Indices trade higher with Sensex up 750 points; Nifty around 17,550

      • 12:51 PM IST

        Hi-tech Pipes appoints Anish Bansal as Chief Financial Officer

      • 12:48 PM IST

        Aether Industries executes a long-term supply and sales agreement with Otsuka Chemical

      • 12:47 PM IST

        NTPC shares rise as Morgan Stanley sees 14% upside

      • 12:28 PM IST

        MOIL shares edge up on higher production and sales in Feb

      • 12:18 PM IST

        GAIL shares inch higher, Morgan Stanley sees 20% upside potential

      • 12:09 PM IST

        Nifty PSU Bank index up 4 percent supported by Punjab & Sind Bank, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank

      • 12:07 PM IST

        WPIL bags 4 orders worth RS 1,225 crore from Madhya Pradesh govt

      • 12:01 PM IST

        Indices at day's high; Nifty around 17,550, Sensex gains 800 points

      • 11:51 AM IST

        Titagarh Wagons-BHEL consortium emerges as 2nd lowest bidder for Vande Bharat trainsets

      • 11:49 AM IST

        Titagarh Wagons-BHEL consortium emerges as 2nd lowest bidder for Vande Bharat trainsets

      • 11:29 AM IST

        Adani Enterprises arm Mundra Aluminium declares preferred bidder for Ballada Bauxite Block in Odisha

      • 11:21 AM IST

        Natco Pharma to consider share buyback on March 8

      • 11:15 AM IST

        Caplin Point Laboratories' subsidiary Caplin Steriles receives US FDA approval for Rocuronium Bromide Injection

      • 11:01 AM IST

        Indices near day's high, Nifty jumps over 200 points

      • 10:48 AM IST

        HPCL raises Rs 1,650 crore via debentures on private placement basis

      • 10:38 AM IST

        Nifty metal index up 1 percent led by Adani Enterprises, MOIL, Welspun Corp

      • 10:35 AM IST

        India February services PMI 59.4 versus 57.2 in Jan and composite PMI 59.0 versus 57.5 in Jan

      • 10:27 AM IST

        Happiest Minds Technologies gets board approval for fund raising up to Rs 125 crore via NCDs

      • 10:15 AM IST

        IRIS to implement software platform for South African Reserve Bank

      • 10:10 AM IST

        Singapore Court confirms USD 603.8 million as final value of Dystar stake of Kiri Industries

      • 10:05 AM IST

        Sensex gains 550 pts, Nifty around 17,500 led by power, metal, banks

      • 09:56 AM IST

        Nifty Bank index up 1 percent supported by SBI, Bank of Baroda, PNB

      • 09:47 AM IST

        Vodafone Idea initiates discussions to raise funds from Temasek and KKR

      • 09:43 AM IST

        Direct tax collections in 2022-23 may exceed government’s revised estimates

      • 09:41 AM IST

        Supreme Court forms expert panel to probe allegations against Adani Group

      • 09:38 AM IST

        BSE Power index up 1 percent led by Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Power

      • 09:34 AM IST

        Angel One shares gain 2% as Client Base up 52.2% YoY

      • 09:29 AM IST

        Promoter entity sells 4.1% stake in Adani Ports; Goldman Sachs, GQG Partners buy 2.7% shares

      • 09:25 AM IST

        M&M Financial's total disbursement grows 53% in February YoY

      • 09:23 AM IST

        Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy locked at upper circuit post promoter stake sell

      • 09:20 AM IST

        Promoter entity offloads over 3% stake in Adani Enterprises; Goldman Sachs, GQG Partners buy over 2% shares

      • 09:07 AM IST

        Market is expected to open in the green: Ameya Ranadive

      • 08:53 AM IST

        Move beyond 17,621 mark will negate the near-term bearish outlook: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:43 AM IST

        Asian stocks up on hopes Fed will adopt slow approach to more hikes

      • 08:41 AM IST

        Dollar eases toward first weekly loss since January as traders weigh Fed path

      • 08:39 AM IST

        US labour market remains tight; Q4 labour costs revised higher

      • 08:31 AM IST

        Angel One Client Base up 3.4% MoM and 52.2% YoY at 13.33 million in Feb 2023

      • 08:26 AM IST

        Gold eases as stronger US dollar, yields dent appeal

      • 08:14 AM IST

        Oil prices head for weekly gain on China growth hopes

      • 07:58 AM IST

        I-T raids Edelweiss Group premises in Mumbai over tax evasion

      • 07:42 AM IST

        Adani Group firms sell stakes worth Rs 15,446 cr to GQG Partners

      • 07:40 AM IST

        US stocks, dollar power higher on 'slow and steady' rate hopes

      • 07:36 AM IST

        China Services PMI Data 

        China February Caixin Services PMI at 55 versus 52.9 and Composite PMI at 54.2 versus 51.1, MoM.

      • 07:34 AM IST

        Asian markets trade higher with Nikkei, Hang Seng up 1% each

      • 07:31 AM IST

        SGX Nifty

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,732.79823.44 +1.40%
      Nifty 5017,572.30250.40 +1.45%
      Nifty Bank41,274.00884.20 +2.19%
      Nifty 50 17,572.30 250.40 (1.45%)
      Fri, Mar 03, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris1,828.95221.70 +13.79%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Tech Mahindra1,085.10-24.70 -2.23%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank3962.60195.85 +5.20%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma11750.30-10.80 -0.09%


    • March 03, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

      Adani Green’s operating renewable portfolio reaches 8,024MW

      Adani Green Energy now has its fourth wind-solar hybrid power plant fully operational at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and the asset has been capitalized.

      The combined operational generation capacity of this newly added hybrid power plant is 700 MW and has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) at Rs 3.24/kwh for 25 years.

      With the successful operationalisation of the 700 MW plant, the world’s largest wind-solar hybrid power plant, AGEL now has the largest operating renewable portfolio in India with 8,024 MW.

      Adani Green Energy now has its fourth wind-solar hybrid power plant fully operational at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and the asset has been capitalized. The combined operational generation capacity of this newly added hybrid power plant is 700 MW and has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) at Rs 3.24/kwh for 25 years. With the successful operationalisation of the 700 MW plant, the world’s largest wind-solar hybrid power plant, AGEL now has the largest operating renewable portfolio in India with 8,024 MW.
    • March 03, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

      Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 5,120.47 million project

      Patel Engineering along with the JV Partners have received letter of award for Rihand Micro Irrigation Project from Department of Water Resources, Madhya Pradesh, which was declared as L1 earlier.

      The company being 80% partner in the JV, and share in the project is Rs 5,120.47 million.

      Patel Engineering along with the JV Partners have received letter of award for Rihand Micro Irrigation Project from Department of Water Resources, Madhya Pradesh, which was declared as L1 earlier. The company being 80% partner in the JV, and share in the project is Rs 5,120.47 million.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 03, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

      Mohammed Imran – Research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

      Gold is trading at the mercy of expectation of a prolonged interest rate hike decision by US fed due to resurging inflation, but the talks of a smaller rate hike of 25 basis points has put dollar index under pressure which has helped to gold to rebound in last few sessions. The US treasury yields across tenures have jumped with two-year quoting near 5%, its highest level in 16 years is reflecting the rate hike consensus while yield continued to remain inverted. We remain bearish in gold for medium term and prices could breach the near-term support of $1800 to trade much lower towards $1750 levels.

    • March 03, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

      Market at 1 PM

      Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty around 17550.

      The Sensex was up 793.52 points or 1.35% at 59,702.87, and the Nifty was up 240.40 points or 1.39% at 17,562.30. About 2061 shares have advanced, 1129 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.

      Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty around 17550. The Sensex was up 793.52 points or 1.35% at 59,702.87, and the Nifty was up 240.40 points or 1.39% at 17,562.30. About 2061 shares have advanced, 1129 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.
    • March 03, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

      Hi-tech Pipes appoints Anish Bansal as Chief Financial Officer

      Hi-tech Pipes board approved the appointment of Mr. Anish Bansal, Whole Time Director of the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO-KMP).

      Hi-tech Pipes board approved the appointment of Mr. Anish Bansal, Whole Time Director of the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO-KMP).
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 03, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

      Aether Industries executes a long-term supply and sales agreement with Otsuka Chemical

      Aether Industries has executed a long-term supply and sales agreement with Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd., Japan, along with Chori Co., Ltd., Japan (being the
      Agent of Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd.).

      The agreement is executed for supply and sale of specific existing specialty intermediates of Aether Industries to the Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd., Japan for a period of 10 years, which will be enhanced for further period (after 10 years) with mutual consent of both the parties to the agreement.

      At maturity, within 3 years, a combined quantity of 300 MT (of the products) per year will be supplied by Aether Industries to Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd., Japan, and hence the revenue potential for the said agreement would Rs 510 million per year in the large-scale manufacturing business model.

      Aether Industries has executed a long-term supply and sales agreement with Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd., Japan, along with Chori Co., Ltd., Japan (being the Agent of Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd.). The agreement is executed for supply and sale of specific existing specialty intermediates of Aether Industries to the Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd., Japan for a period of 10 years, which will be enhanced for further period (after 10 years) with mutual consent of both the parties to the agreement. At maturity, within 3 years, a combined quantity of 300 MT (of the products) per year will be supplied by Aether Industries to Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd., Japan, and hence the revenue potential for the said agreement would Rs 510 million per year in the large-scale manufacturing business model.
    • March 03, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

      NTPC shares rise as Morgan Stanley sees 14% upside

      Shares of NTPC gained on March 3 with Morgan Stanley saying it sees around 14 percent upside.

      The foreign brokerage firm has an overweight rating on shares of NTPC with a target price of Rs 198.

      Morgan Stanley sees some catalysts for the stock to rally more. These are monetisation of renewable assets in the near term, new thermal orders, lower competitive intensity in acquiring stressed assets, and commissioning of pipeline plants.

      NTPC was quoting at Rs 173.00, up Rs 2.40, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.

    • March 03, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

      MOIL shares edge up on higher production and sales in Feb

      Share price of state-run mining company Manganese Ore (India) Limited (MOIL) inched higher on Friday after the company recorded a 10 percent on-year jump in its February output.

      The company recorded its manganese ore production at 1.31 lakh tonnes, up 10 percent YoY, while sales stood at 1.32 lakh tonnes, up 19 percent YoY over February 2022.

      Share price of state-run mining company Manganese Ore (India) Limited (MOIL) inched higher on Friday after the company recorded a 10 percent on-year jump in its February output. The company recorded its manganese ore production at 1.31 lakh tonnes, up 10 percent YoY, while sales stood at 1.32 lakh tonnes, up 19 percent YoY over February 2022.
    • March 03, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

      GAIL shares inch higher, Morgan Stanley sees 20% upside potential

      Shares of GAIL India moved higher on March 3 as investors rejoiced global research and broking firm Morgan Stanley's positive views for the company.

      The firm gave an 'outperform' rating to GAIL India with a target price of Rs 124, which indicates a potential upside of approximately 20 percent from the previous day's closing price.

      Morgan Stanley's optimistic stance stems from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's proposal to increase tariffs for unified pipeline by 41 percent. If approved, the price hike is expected to result in a 25 percent increase in transmission revenue.

      GAIL India was quoting at Rs 105.90, up Rs 2.90, or 2.82 percent on the BSE.

    • March 03, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

      Nifty PSU Bank index up 4 percent supported by Punjab & Sind Bank, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank

      Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Punjab & Sind28.357.184.20m
      Union Bank71.306.6624.36m
      UCO Bank27.505.9720.62m
      Bank of Mah27.405.3814.72m
      Bank of India79.605.2216.35m
      Indian Bank288.605.141.53m
      SBI560.45515.51m
      Bank of Baroda172.104.5219.31m
      IOB25.454.313.96m
      Central Bank27.204.217.23m
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 03, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

      WPIL bags 4 orders worth RS 1,225 crore from Madhya Pradesh govt

      WPIL has received 4 Letter of Acceptance ( LOA) from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for execution of Turnkey Projects including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning and 10 years Operation & Maintenance of Bebus Sunar 2 , Kutne Rajnagar, Lower Narmada and Mann Dam multi village schemes for a total value of Rs 1,225 crores to be completed in 24 month period.

      WPIL has received 4 Letter of Acceptance ( LOA) from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for execution of Turnkey Projects including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning and 10 years Operation & Maintenance of Bebus Sunar 2 , Kutne Rajnagar, Lower Narmada and Mann Dam multi village schemes for a total value of Rs 1,225 crores to be completed in 24 month period.
    • March 03, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST

      Market at 12 PM

      Benchmark indices were trading at day's high with Nifty around 17,550.

      The Sensex was up 811.95 points or 1.38% at 59,721.30, and the Nifty was up 244.10 points or 1.41% at 17,566. About 2105 shares have advanced, 1051 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.

      Benchmark indices were trading at day's high with Nifty around 17,550. The Sensex was up 811.95 points or 1.38% at 59,721.30, and the Nifty was up 244.10 points or 1.41% at 17,566. About 2105 shares have advanced, 1051 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market