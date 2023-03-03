English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 day to go : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Taking Stock | A happy Friday for market; Sensex zooms 900 points, Nifty closes in on 17,600

    Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Bharti Airtel and SBI Life Insurance were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, Divis Labs and Asian Paints

    Rakesh Patil
    March 03, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

    The market wiped out the previous session's losses to end strong on March 3, as the Sensex closed up 899.62 points, or 1.53 percent, higher at 59,808.97, and the Nifty gained 272.40 points, or 1.57 percent, at 17,594.30.

    After a firm start, the market extended gains as the day progressed amid buying in Adani group stocks after US-based GQG Partners invested Rs 15,446 crore in group companies.

    For the week, the Sensex and the Nifty added 0.5 percent each.

    Also Read: Services see a robust growth in February, PMI at 12-year high of 59.4

    Stocks and Sectors

    Top gainers on the Nifty included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Bharti Airtel and SBI Life Insurance, while losers were Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, Divis Labs and Asian Paints.

    All the sectoral indices ended in the green.

    The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.5 percent each.

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,808.97899.62 +1.53%
    Nifty 5017,594.35272.45 +1.57%
    Nifty Bank41,251.35861.55 +2.13%
    Nifty 50 17,594.35 272.45 (1.57%)
    Fri, Mar 03, 2023
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Enterpris1,879.50272.25 +16.94%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Tech Mahindra1,085.15-24.65 -2.22%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank3970.15203.40 +5.40%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma11781.8020.70 +0.18%
    Rakesh Patil
    Tags: #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex #Taking Stock
    first published: Mar 3, 2023 03:49 pm