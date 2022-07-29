Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher, Nifty above 17,000; SBI Life, Vedanta, Dr Reddy's, TVS Motor in focus

July 29, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

Shriram Transport Finance Q1 Results:

Non-bank financing company Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) on Thursday reported a steep jump in its standalone profit after tax at Rs 965.27 crore in the June quarter on lower provisioning. The company had reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 169.94 crore on a standalone basis in the year-ago quarter.

Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 25.35 per cent to Rs 2,641.74 crore. The same stood at Rs 2,107.45 crore in the same period previous year. Net Interest Margins (NIM) was at 6.91 per cent as against 6.38 per cent.