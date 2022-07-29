Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher, Nifty above 17,000; SBI Life, Vedanta, Dr Reddy's, TVS Motor in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors and Titan Company were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Sun Pharma.
July 29, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
Market Opens: Indian indices opened gap-up on July 29 with Nifty above 17000.
The Sensex was up 508.65 points or 0.89% at 57366.44, and the Nifty was up 154.70 points or 0.91% at 17084.30. About 1410 shares have advanced, 360 shares declined, and 80 shares are unchanged.
Indian rupee opened 21 paise higher at 79.54 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 79.75.
July 29, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 305.87 points or 0.54% at 57163.66, and the Nifty was up 133.60 points or 0.79% at 17063.20.
July 29, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Kalpataru Power receives new orders worth Rs 1,211 crore
Kalpataru Power Transmission and JMC Projects (India) have secured new orders / notification of awards of Rs 1,842 crores at consolidated level.
July 29, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,637.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 600.29 crore on July 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
July 29, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST
Shriram Transport Finance Q1 Results:
Non-bank financing company Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) on Thursday reported a steep jump in its standalone profit after tax at Rs 965.27 crore in the June quarter on lower provisioning. The company had reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 169.94 crore on a standalone basis in the year-ago quarter.
Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 25.35 per cent to Rs 2,641.74 crore. The same stood at Rs 2,107.45 crore in the same period previous year. Net Interest Margins (NIM) was at 6.91 per cent as against 6.38 per cent.