Closing Bell: Sensex falls 589 points, Nifty settles below 13,650; mid, smallcaps outperform

January 29, 2021 / 03:46 PM IST

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

Nifty broke 13,700 and closed below it. We could slide further to 13,400 and thereafter to 13,200.

The fall has been backed by very high volumes especially in the last hour of trade. Any rally can now be utilised to short the Nifty for lower targets. The resistance is now at 14,000 and until that is not crossed, we will remain in the grip of the bears.