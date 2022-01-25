Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 17,000; power stocks gain

January 25, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Indiamart Intermesh invests Rs 61.55 crore in Simply Vyapar Apps

IndiaMART has announced its participation in the Series B Investment Round of Simply Vyapar Apps Private Limited, of Rs 217.6 crore. The round has been led by WestBridge Capital, along with the participation of existing investor India Quotient. Vyapar’s valuation post this round shall stand at approximately Rs 883 crore.

As part of the transaction, IndiaMART has acquired shares for an aggregate investment of Rs 61.55 crore, via a mix of primary and secondary share purchases. Post this round, IndiaMART shall hold 27% in Vyapar on a fully diluted basis.

Indiamart Intermesh touched a 52-week low of Rs 5,258.40 and was quoting at Rs 5,294, down Rs 548.60, or 9.39 percent on the BSE.