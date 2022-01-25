MARKET NEWS

January 25, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 17,000; power stocks gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, power index up 1 percent, while buying also seen in the auto, bank, metal, oil & gas names. The IT index down 0.5 percent.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex57,027.49-464.02 -0.81%
    Nifty 5017,029.35-119.75 -0.70%
    Nifty Bank36,994.2046.65 +0.13%
    Nifty 50 17,029.35 -119.75 (-0.70%)
    Tue, Jan 25, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Axis Bank737.7533.15 +4.70%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Asian Paints3,073.00-82.15 -2.60%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2695.4040.80 +1.54%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT34573.60-248.00 -0.71%


  • January 25, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

    Indiamart Intermesh invests Rs 61.55 crore in Simply Vyapar Apps

    IndiaMART has announced its participation in the Series B Investment Round of Simply Vyapar Apps Private Limited, of Rs 217.6 crore. The round has been led by WestBridge Capital, along with the participation of existing investor India Quotient. Vyapar’s valuation post this round shall stand at approximately Rs 883 crore.

    As part of the transaction, IndiaMART has acquired shares for an aggregate investment of Rs 61.55 crore, via a mix of primary and secondary share purchases. Post this round, IndiaMART shall hold 27% in Vyapar on a fully diluted basis.

    Indiamart Intermesh touched a 52-week low of Rs 5,258.40 and was quoting at Rs 5,294, down Rs 548.60, or 9.39 percent on the BSE.

  • January 25, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

    Gold muted as Fed caution counters Ukraine risks

    Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as concerns about a faster pace of U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening countered safe-haven demand fuelled by escalating Ukraine tensions.

    Spot gold was little changed at $1,840.24 per ounce by 0323 GMT. U.S. gold futures were also steady at $1,840.70.

    Key factors affecting gold prices are risk-off sentiment due to geopolitical tensions, rising Treasury yields on Fed tapering expectations and hedge funds reducing net long positions, said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.

  • January 25, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened flat at 74.57 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 74.56.

    “Rupee came under pressure but continued to consolidate in a broad range despite sharp sell-off in domestic equities on expectation that the Federal Reserve in its policy meeting will be more hawkish than anticipated earlier. The dollar strengthened against its major crosses ahead of the Fed meeting," said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

    We expect the momentum for the USDINR would continue to remain positive and it could quote in the range of 74.05 and 74.80, he added.

  • January 25, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST

    Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research:

    Investors are anxious about the situation in Ukraine, and the outcome of the Fed's scheduled policy review, thus Asian markets are trading in the red on Tuesday. 

    Our research suggests that the levels of 16800-16750 may act as important support levels in the market. If the market sustained above the levels of 16800, we can expect the market to trade in the range of 16800-17300

  • January 25, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

    BSE Power index rose 1 percent supported by the Adani Transmission, JSW Energy, Adani Green

  • January 25, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

    In the short term, 16950 is the last resort of support for this market. If that breaks on a closing basis, we might plummet further to 16500-16550. 

    On the upside, the resistance level is at 17400-17500. Traders can utilize upward corrections to sell this market.

  • January 25, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices made smart recovery from the early sell-off with Nifty back above 17,100 level led by metal stocks

    The Sensex was up 92.51 points or 0.16% at 57584.02, and the Nifty was up 41.50 points or 0.24% at 17190.60. About 1769 shares have advanced, 1159 shares declined, and 77 shares are unchanged.

    Market at 10 AM Benchmark indices made smart recovery from the early sell-off with Nifty back above 17,100 level led by metal stocks The Sensex was up 92.51 points or 0.16% at 57584.02, and the Nifty was up 41.50 points or 0.24% at 17190.60. About 1769 shares have advanced, 1159 shares declined, and 77 shares are unchanged.
  • January 25, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

    Nifty metal index gained 1 percent led by the Welspun Corp, SAIL, Tata Steel

  • January 25, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

    Results today

    Maruti Suzuki India, Cipla, Allsec Technologies, APL Apollo Tubes, Astec Lifesciences, Best Agrolife, Burnpur Cement, Can Fin Homes, CarTrade Tech, Cosmo Films, Deccan Cements, Emkay Global Financial Services, Federal Bank, Finolex Industries, Indiabulls Real Estate, ICRA, Macrotech Developers, Max India, Pidilite Industries, Raymond, RPG Life Sciences, Skipper, Snowman Logistics, SRF, Star Cement, Sundaram Multi Pap, Swaraj Engines, Symphony, TeamLease Services, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, United Spirits, and Uttam Galva Steels.

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

