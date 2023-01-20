Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; PSU banks gain, FMCG drags

January 20, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Asian stocks edge up

Most Asian equity markets edged higher on Friday, while the U.S. dollar hung near its weakest level since May, with investors fretting about the risks of a global recession as the Federal Reserve presses on with interest rate increases.

U.S. Treasury yields remained elevated in Tokyo after bouncing off four-month lows overnight. Japanese government bond yields stayed depressed, two days after the Bank of Japan defied investor pressure to loosen yield curve controls further.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.16%, while Australia's benchmark edged 0.09% higher, although South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.24%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng advance620.75% and mainland blue chips were 0.32% firmer.