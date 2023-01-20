English
    January 20, 2023
    January 20, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; PSU banks gain, FMCG drags

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, FMCG and pharma down 0.5-1 percent, while PSU Bank index up 1 percent.

      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 10:32 AM IST

        Asian stocks edge up, dollar sags as markets mull Fed risks

      • 10:21 AM IST

        Can Fin Homes Q3 profit jumps 31% to Rs 151.5 crore, NII grows 25%

      • 10:17 AM IST

        Nifty PSU Bank index up nearly 1 percent led by Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank

      • 10:08 AM IST

        Sun Pharma shares fall as company to acquire Concert Pharma for $576 million

      • 09:59 AM IST

        BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index sheds nearly 1 percent dragged by Manorama Industries, Mishtann Foods, Hindustan Unilever

      • 09:50 AM IST

        PVR reports Q3 profit at Rs 16.1 crore, revenue grows 53%

      • 09:36 AM IST

        Vedanta to offload overseas zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc

      • 09:28 AM IST

        Dr. Reddy’s successfully completes clinical studies of its rituximab biosimilar

      • 09:26 AM IST

        Hindustan Zinc Q3 profit falls 20% to Rs 2,156 crore

      • 09:20 AM IST

        Hindustan Unileverâ€‹ sahre price falls 3% post earnings

      • 09:10 AM IST

        Expect Indian markets range bound today: Om Mehra of Choice Broking

      • 09:06 AM IST

        Moody's takes positive rating actions on four Indian PSU banks

      • 08:46 AM IST

        Mphasis reports Q3 consolidated net profit at Rs 412.2 crore

      • 08:44 AM IST

        Coforge posted 13.5% jump in its Q3 net profit at Rs 228.2 crore

      • 08:39 AM IST

        Sun Pharma to buy US drugs company Concert Pharmaceuticals for $576 million

      • 08:22 AM IST

        Dollar subdued as growth concerns mount, yen retreats

      • 08:13 AM IST

        Fed to deliver two 25-basis-point hikes in Q1, followed by long pause

      • 08:04 AM IST

        Tata Motors plans to raise $500-600 million for EV business

      • 08:00 AM IST

        Rashi Peripherals files papers for Rs 750 crore IPO

      • 07:52 AM IST

        Expect a range of 81-81.60 on USDINR spot over the near term: Anindya Banerjee

      • 07:45 AM IST

        Oil prices climb on hopes for Fed slowing interest rate hikes

      • 07:33 AM IST

        Asian markets are trading flat with positive bias with Hang Seng up 0.8%

      • 07:28 AM IST

        Wall Street slips as labor market data fuels Fed worry

      • 07:25 AM IST

        HUL Q3 net profit rises 12% to Rs 2,505 crore, beats estimates

      • 07:23 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,917.9959.56 +0.10%
      Nifty 5018,123.1015.25 +0.08%
      Nifty Bank42,652.65323.80 +0.76%
      Nifty 50 18,123.10 15.25 (0.08%)
      Fri, Jan 20, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Coal India226.852.90 +1.29%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      HUL2,577.40-72.35 -2.73%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank42651.50322.70 +0.76%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG44009.90-316.15 -0.71%


    • January 20, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

      Asian stocks edge up

      Most Asian equity markets edged higher on Friday, while the U.S. dollar hung near its weakest level since May, with investors fretting about the risks of a global recession as the Federal Reserve presses on with interest rate increases.

      U.S. Treasury yields remained elevated in Tokyo after bouncing off four-month lows overnight. Japanese government bond yields stayed depressed, two days after the Bank of Japan defied investor pressure to loosen yield curve controls further.

      Japan's Nikkei added 0.16%, while Australia's benchmark edged 0.09% higher, although South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.24%.

      Hong Kong's Hang Seng advance620.75% and mainland blue chips were 0.32% firmer.

    • January 20, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      Can Fin Homes has reported a 31% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 151.5 crore for quarter ended December FY23, supported by lower provisions. 

      Net interest income for the quarter at Rs 251.71 crore grew by 22.23% YoY. Asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPA) improving by 2 bps QoQ to 0.60% and net NPA falling 5 bps to 0.30% in Q3FY23.

      Buzzing: Can Fin Homes has reported a 31% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 151.5 crore for quarter ended December FY23, supported by lower provisions.  Net interest income for the quarter at Rs 251.71 crore grew by 22.23% YoY. Asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPA) improving by 2 bps QoQ to 0.60% and net NPA falling 5 bps to 0.30% in Q3FY23.
    • January 20, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

      Nifty PSU Bank index added nearly 1 percent led by Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank

    • January 20, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

      Sun Pharma shares fall

      Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price fell as company is going to acquire Concert Pharmaceuticals for $576 million or $8 per share. 

      Concert is a late-stage biotechnology company, developing deuruxolitinib, an oral inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2 for the treatment of alopecia areata, an autoimmune dermatological disease.

    • January 20, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
      Recovery from Day's Low
      CompanyCMPHigh LowGain from Day's Low
      HUL2,575.95 2,605.00
      2,540.05      		1.41%
      Asian Paints2,834.55 2,850.10
      2,802.50      		1.14%
      HDFC2,717.80 2,722.00
      2,690.80      		1%
      HDFC Bank1,658.80 1,661.50
      1,642.60      		0.99%
      IndusInd Bank1,213.00 1,218.85
      1,201.25      		0.98%
      UltraTechCement7,220.30 7,256.70
      7,149.90      		0.98%
      Power Grid Corp223.10 223.80
      221.00      		0.95%
      Tata Steel124.05 124.20
      122.95      		0.89%
      SBI595.00 595.90
      590.50      		0.76%
      ITC331.35 332.80
      329.20      		0.65%
    • January 20, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

      Market on 10 AM

      The benchmark indices were trading flat amid volatility.

      The Sensex was down 44.02 points or 0.07% at 60814.41, and the Nifty was down 10.50 points or 0.06% at 18097.30. About 1657 shares have advanced, 1257 shares declined, and 137 shares are unchange

    • January 20, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

      BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index shed nearly 1 percent dragged by Manorama Industries, Mishtann Foods, Hindustan Unilever

    • January 20, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

      Buzzing

      The company has reported consolidated profit at Rs 16.1 crore for quarter ended December FY23, against loss of Rs 10.2 crore in same period last year. 

      Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 941 crore increased by 53%, with movie exhibition business growing 37% and others (including movie production & distribution) 23.5% YoY. 

      EBITDA in Q3FY23 grew by 75% to Rs 288.8 crore and margin expanded by nearly 4 percentage points to 30.7 percent for the quarter YoY.

    • January 20, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

      Earnings on January 21

      ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, UltraTech Cement, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, Dodla Dairy, Meghmani Organics, and Punjab & Sind Bank will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on January 21.

    • January 20, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

      Vedanta to offload overseas zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc

      Metals and mining conglomerate Vedanta will sell its international zinc assets in South Africa and Namibia to subsidiary Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 billion. 

      The transaction would be an all-cash deal completed in a phased manner over 18 months, Vedanta said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, including shareholders’ nod.

