Asian stocks edge up
Most Asian equity markets edged higher on Friday, while the U.S. dollar hung near its weakest level since May, with investors fretting about the risks of a global recession as the Federal Reserve presses on with interest rate increases.
U.S. Treasury yields remained elevated in Tokyo after bouncing off four-month lows overnight. Japanese government bond yields stayed depressed, two days after the Bank of Japan defied investor pressure to loosen yield curve controls further.
Japan's Nikkei added 0.16%, while Australia's benchmark edged 0.09% higher, although South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.24%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng advance620.75% and mainland blue chips were 0.32% firmer.