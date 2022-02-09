MARKET NEWS

    February 09, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 400 pts, Nifty above 17,400; Bharti Airtel, IRCTC, Power Grid in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,325.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 IST. Asian markets are trading higher tracking positive US markets.

    • February 09, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

      Glenmark, SaNOtize launches Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray in India

      Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize Research & Development Corp. today announced launch of its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray under the brand name FabiSpray in India; for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 who have high risk of progression of the disease, company said in its press release. 

      Glenmark earlier received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for NONS as part of the accelerated approval process, it added. 

      Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 495.55, up Rs 10.50, or 2.16 percent on the BSE.

    • February 09, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

      US posts record trade deficit in 2021

      The US trade deficit surged to a record high in 2021 as imports increased sharply amid the restocking of shelves by businesses to meet robust domestic demand. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that the trade deficit increased 27.0% last year to an all-time high of $859.1 billion. The deficit was at $676.7 billion in 2020.

    • February 09, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

      Results today

      Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Power, ACC, Bosch, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Aurobindo Pharma, Berger Paints, 3i Infotech, Abbott India, Aries Agro, BASF India, Bharat Bijlee, DCB Bank, Engineers India, Entertainment Network (India), Finolex Cables, GMR Infrastructure, HEG, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Lumax Auto Technologies, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Patel Engineering, Petronet LNG, Procter & Gamble Health, Hitachi Energy India, Prestige Estates Projects, Pricol, SAIL, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Spencers Retail, Sundaram-Clayton, Talbros Automotive Components, TTK Healthcare, and Welspun Specialty Solutions.

    • February 09, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • February 09, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on strong note February 9 with Nifty above 17300 on the back of positive global cues.

      At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was up 340.79 points or 0.59% at 58149.37, and the Nifty was up 91.60 points or 0.53% at 17358.40. About 1338 shares have advanced, 456 shares declined, and 56 shares are unchanged.

      Hindalco, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, ONGC and Infosys were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were IOC, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life and SBI Life Insurance.

    • February 09, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

      Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

      Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat to positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets closed in green as Big Tech gave major US stock indexes a boost on Tuesday. NASDAQ was up by 1.21% to 14194.46 levels. 

      European shares ended largely unchanged as a sharp fall in oil prices took the shine off bumper profits from oil company BP. Asian markets are trading on a higher side as investors in the region are expecting a positive outlook on central bank policy. Nikkei gained 0.83%, Topix index up by 0.8%

      Oil prices nudged up on Wednesday following two sessions of losses after industry data showed an unexpected drop in US crude and fuel stocks, offsetting concerns of a possible rise in supplies from Iran.

      On the technical front 17,045 and 17350 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 37,300 and 38,500 are immediate support and resistance respectively.

    • February 09, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

      Vedant Fashions IPO Updates:

      The public issue of Vedant Fashions saw tepid response from investors with 2.57 times being subscribed on the final day of bidding on Tuesday. It garnered bids for 6.53 crore equity shares against an offer size of 2.54 crore equity shares.

      Qualified institutional investors have put in bids 7.49 times the reserved portion. Their allotted quota has to get subscribed at least 90 percent to sail through the issue.

      A part set aside for retail investors and non-institutional investors were subscribed 39 percent and 1.07 times, respectively.

    • February 09, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

      ICICI Direct:

      Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note on the back of positive global cues. Investors await the outcome of the RBI's policy review due this week and more corporate earnings for further cues.

      US markets ended higher ahead of release of macroeconomic data.

    • February 09, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 17,400.

      At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 375.53 points or 0.65% at 58184.11, and the Nifty was up 132.90 points or 0.77% at 17399.70.

