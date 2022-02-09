Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 400 pts, Nifty above 17,400; Bharti Airtel, IRCTC, Power Grid in focus

February 09, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Glenmark, SaNOtize launches Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize Research & Development Corp. today announced launch of its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray under the brand name FabiSpray in India; for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 who have high risk of progression of the disease, company said in its press release.

Glenmark earlier received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for NONS as part of the accelerated approval process, it added.

Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 495.55, up Rs 10.50, or 2.16 percent on the BSE.