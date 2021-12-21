MARKET NEWS

English
December 21, 2021 / 12:22 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex surges 900 pts, Nifty around 16,900; Tata Steel, HCL Tech top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up 2 percent each. On the sectoral front, IT, metal, realty and PSU bank indices up 2-3 percent.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex56,756.00933.99 +1.67%
    Nifty 5016,894.15279.95 +1.69%
    Nifty Bank34,936.35496.50 +1.44%
    Nifty 50 16,894.15 279.95 (1.69%)
    Tue, Dec 21, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Tata Steel1,116.5543.60 +4.06%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Power Grid Corp205.20-4.65 -2.22%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5462.80193.20 +3.67%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma13299.30114.85 +0.87%


  • December 21, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST

    Piramal Enterprises arm Piramal Pharma acquires 27.8% stake in Yapan Bio

    Piramal Pharma, subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises has entered into agreements and acquired 27.78% stake in Yapan Bio Private for an investment of Rs 101.77 crore (cash consideration).

    Piramal Enterprises was quoting at Rs 2,550.05, up Rs 96.80, or 3.95 percent on the BSE.

  • December 21, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Benchmark indices extended the intraday gains with Nifty above 16900.

    The Sensex was up 998.04 points or 1.79% at 56820.05, and the Nifty was up 301.30 points or 1.81% at 16915.50. About 2342 shares have advanced, 661 shares declined, and 82 shares are unchanged.

  • December 21, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index rose nearly 2 percent led by the Bank of India, J&K Bank, Indian Bank

  • December 21, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST

    Data Patterns IPO share allotment today

    After receiving a strong response for its initial public offering on December 13-15, Data Patterns India will finalise the basis of its share allotment today.

    The issue of the defense and electronics solutions provider was subscribed 119.6 times, with retail investors’ portion subscribed 23 times. Qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors bid for a whopping 190 and 254 times the portion of shares reserved for them, respectively.

    The company will raise Rs 588 crore through the public issue. Of this, Rs 240 crore as a fresh issue will be utilized for capex expenditure, debt repayment and funding of working capital requirement.

  • December 21, 2021 / 11:31 AM IST

    Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel One:

    On the listing day, we are expecting a slightly weak listing of Metro brands due to company already commanding higher valuation and fear of new Covid variant omicron (will increase the possibility of lockdown). 

    However, we are positive on stock for the long term on the back of asset light business, strong brands and wide range of products. Every dip in share prices provides buying opportunities to long term investors.

  • December 21, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST

    Jefferies maintains ‘buy’ on Gujarat Gas

    Gujarat Gas share price rose 3 percent to Rs 631.60 on December 21 after foreign research firm Jefferies has maintained buy rating with a target price at Rs 830 per share.

    The recent Morbi channel checks suggest volumes at 6.50-7/5.70 mmscmd in November/ December, while volumes have been range-bound in order to mitigate exposure to high spot LNG prices, said Jefferies.

    The underlying demand seems to be robust at 8-8.5 mmscmd, however, the medium-term volume outlook remains intact, it added.

  • December 21, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Market at 11 AM

    Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty above 16800 and Sensex rising more than 800 points.

    The Sensex was up 941.08 points or 1.69% at 56763.09, and the Nifty was up 278.60 points or 1.68% at 16892.80. About 2256 shares have advanced, 681 shares declined, and 89 shares are unchanged.

  • December 21, 2021 / 10:54 AM IST

    Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research 

    The Indian Benchmarks made an optimistic opening tracking gains in other Asian markets. Traders will be taking encouragement as Commerce Ministry official said Indian exports showed a turnaround after December last year and are still strong. 

    Support may come in the market as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide USD 350 million loan to improve access to urban service in India by accelerating policy action and reforms. 

    Market participants may show some concern with rising inflation and unemployment amid rising cases of Omicron variant of Corona virus. 
    Our research suggests that the levels of 16350 and 16850 may act as support and resistance levels respectively. If the market breaches the level of 16850, we can expect the market to trade till the range of 17000-17100. Technical indicators also support positivity in the market.

  • December 21, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST

    BSE Smallcap index rose 1 percent led by the KIOCL, Prozone Intu Properties, Future Enterprises DVR

  • December 21, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST

    Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart:

    Financially, MapMyIndia is doing well and its business model is sustainable. In spite of the fact that the IPO was purely OFS based, it attracted investors and got subscribed 154 times. The new edge technologies, such as SaaS, PaaS, and MaaS platform providers, are poised to have a bright future.

    The IPO got listed at Rs 1565 per share, which is a 51.50% premium over the issue price of Rs 1033. Investors who applied for the IPO's listing gain should put a stop loss of Rs 1480 and long-term investors who got allotments should continue to hold the stock. New investors can also look for buying in the dips.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.