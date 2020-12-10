PlusFinancial Times
December 10, 2020 / 09:55 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend early losses, Nifty around 13,400; PSU bank under pressure

Selling seen in the PSU Bank, IT and Metal stocks. UPL, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Infosys a nd HDFC Bank were among major losers on the Nifty.

  • December 10, 2020 / 09:49 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index shed 2 percent dragged by SBI, PNB, Central Bank of India:

  • December 10, 2020 / 09:38 AM IST

    Govt to sale stake in IRCTC

    Shares of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp (IRCTC) fell 13 percent intraday on December 10 as government is planning to sell up to 20 percent stake in the company through an Offer for Sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Thursday.

    "Offer for Sale in IRCTC opens tomorrow for Non Retail investors. Day 2 for retail investors. Govt. would divest 15 percent equity with a 5 percent green shoe option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet. Read More

  • December 10, 2020 / 09:27 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    USD-INR December futures remained almost flat during the day despite positive domestic equities. We feel the US$INR will trade in a range with support now pegged at 73.5 levels.
     
    The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.72 in the last session. The open interest increased marginally by 0.5% for the December series contract.

  • December 10, 2020 / 09:21 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • December 10, 2020 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on December 10 with Nifty below 13500.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 179.07 points or 0.39% at 45,924.43, and the Nifty was down 58 points or 0.43% at 13,471.10. About 660 shares have advanced, 677 shares declined, and 86 shares are unchanged.

  • December 10, 2020 / 09:08 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    Indian markets are likely to open with a negative bias on the back of mixed global cues despite the optimism around the Coronavirus vaccine. However, global news flows and sector specific developments will be key monitorables. US markets ended lower amid developments on the Covid-19 vaccine front and discussions on fiscal stimulus.

  • December 10, 2020 / 09:04 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 69.23 points or 0.15% at 46034.27, and the Nifty was up 11.30 points or 0.08% at 13540.40.

  • December 10, 2020 / 08:59 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

  • December 10, 2020 / 08:59 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

  • December 10, 2020 / 08:56 AM IST

    L&T Technology wins order:

    L&T Technology Services has been selected by a global O&G major to be the primary engineering partner to support two of their
    integrated refining and chemicals manufacturing facilities in USA. This is a multi-year engagement with a potential value of more than USD 100 Million.

