Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend early losses, Nifty around 13,400; PSU bank under pressure

December 10, 2020 / 09:38 AM IST

Govt to sale stake in IRCTC:

Shares of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp (IRCTC) fell 13 percent intraday on December 10 as government is planning to sell up to 20 percent stake in the company through an Offer for Sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Thursday.

"Offer for Sale in IRCTC opens tomorrow for Non Retail investors. Day 2 for retail investors. Govt. would divest 15 percent equity with a 5 percent green shoe option," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet. Read More