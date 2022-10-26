Share market holiday: BSE and NSE shut today for Diwali Balipratipada

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE will remain closed on October 26 on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

On October 25, Sensex was down 287.70 points, or 0.48%, at 59,543.96 and the Nifty was down 74.50 points, or 0.42%, at 17,656.30.

Nestle India, HUL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Britannia Industries were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers included Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro and Eicher Motors.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank index added 3.5 percent and Auto index rose 1 percent. On the other hand, FMCG and Energy indices down 1 percent.

BSE midcap index rose 0.4 percent and smallcap index shed 0.3 percent.

On the BSE, Auto and Capital Goods index rose 1 percent each, while Metal, Information Technology, Healthcare and Oil & Gas indices were up 0.4-0.5 percent each.

"Markets witnessed profit taking amid mixed cues and lost over half a percent. After the initial uptick, the Nifty index gradually inched lower and settled closer to the day’s low at 17,656.40 levels," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

"Meanwhile, the trend was mixed on the sectoral front wherein FMCG and energy majors were under pressure, while auto and IT tried to save the day. Interestingly, the broader indices outperformed the benchmark and ended almost on a flat note."

"While the global markets are still not portraying any clear trend, the recent buying in heavyweights especially from the banking pack has lifted the sentiment."

"We may see some consolidation in the index ahead but the tone is likely to remain positive. The focus should remain on identifying stocks from the sectors which are participating in the move, without losing focus on risk management citing volatile global markets and prevailing earnings season," Mishra added.

Indian rupee closed marginally lower at 82.73 per dollar on Tuesday versus Friday's close of 82.68.