Shakti Pumps: Solar potential to run its growth engine

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Shakti Pumps, which was hit by low demand both in the domestic and the international markets because of Covid-19 issues and slow government capex, is now on a swift recovery path. Export markets have improved and domestic markets have seen strong growth in demand with the rollout of orders for the Kusum-II scheme, under which the government aims to install 317000 solar-powered pumps. Between January and June this year, 32757 pumps have been ordered, and Shakti has grabbed orders...