    Sensex, Nifty set for worst week since May 2020 as inflation looms and hawks scream

    The blue-chip indexes are set for losses of over 5% in the week that saw the US Federal Reserve hike interest rates by 75 basis points and the Swiss National Bank deliver its first rate hike in 15 years. If losses continue, the Nifty and Sensex could suffer their worst week since May 2020.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 17, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

    Volatile trade put equity indices on course for their worst week in over two years as weak global cues and concerns over foreign capital outflows, rate hikes by central banks around the globe, and stubborn inflation weighed on markets.

    The BSE benchmark was trading 236.11 points lower at 51,261.68 and the Nifty dipped 82.7 points to 15,277.90, with both indexes touching over one-year lows in their sixth straight session of losses.

    The blue-chip indexes are set for losses of over 5% in the week that saw the US Federal Reserve hike interest rates by 75 basis points and the Swiss National Bank deliver its first rate hike in 15 years. If losses continue, the Nifty and Sensex could suffer their worst week since May 2020.

    In the Sensex pack, the biggest laggards included Asian Paints, Wipro, Dr Reddy's, Titan, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, and Maruti. Risers included Reliance Industries and NTPC.

    Yesterday, the BSE benchmark plummeted 1,045.60 points or 1.99 percent to settle to 51,495.79 and the NSE Nifty plunged 331.55 points or 2.11 percent to 15,360.60. "The dominant theme impacting equity markets globally is synchronised global monetary tightening and consequent fears of economic slowdown," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

    Yesterday, foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 3,257.65 crore, going by exchange data.

    And today, the central banker said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not fallen behind the curve in terms of raising interest rates and is in sync with the realities of growth and inflation.
    Tags: #Markets today #Nifty #Sensex
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 01:54 pm
