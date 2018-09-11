Sell Ashok Leyland, target Rs 122: Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

Ashok Leyland after the recent recovery is currently struggling around the resistance zone of multiple moving averages on the daily chart and likely to see a fresh breakdown in near future.

Traders should use any bounce to go short in the given range Rs 131-132 for target of Rs 122. It closed at Rs 130.30 on September 10, 2018.

: The author is President, Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.